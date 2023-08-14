Musk agreed with the opinion of the Mercury analyst about the failure of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

American billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk supported the opinion of British analyst Alexander Merkuris about the failure of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). Musk wrote about this in the comments under a post on the social network X (former Twitter).

Mercury pointed to Washington’s pernicious role in the Ukrainian crisis. He clarified that the United States initially ignored Russia’s concerns about European security. The analyst also accused the US of sabotaging and disrupting talks between Moscow and Kiev in Turkey. He pointed out that after the failure of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army, Washington could start a dialogue with Moscow. But instead “requires the continuation of the massacre,” he said.

The analyst added that at every “crossroads” the American leadership chose the path of confrontation and conflict. Musk agreed with the opinion and wrote: “Exactly.”

Musk has previously backed investor David Sacks’ claim that the UAF counter-offensive failed.