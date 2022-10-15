Billionaire Musk said he would continue to pay for the Starlink system for Ukraine

American billionaire, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk agreed to continue paying for the operation of the Starlink satellite communications system for Ukraine. He wrote about this in his Twitter.

To hell with it… Although Starlink is still losing money and other companies are getting billions of dollars from the taxpayers, we will just continue to fund the government of Ukraine for free Elon MuskFounder of SpaceX and Tesla

Prior to this, the entrepreneur compared the cost of maintaining Starlink in Ukraine and the cost of a GPS satellite and concluded that the former is cheaper than the latter. He called the Starlink system “the main advantage on the battlefield” and noted that “ironically” it works on the battlefield, which cannot be said about GPS, whose signal is easily jammed.

Musk previously stated that Starlink is the only communication system that is “still working at the front.” Russia is “actively trying to kill” the system, he said, and SpaceX has “sent huge resources” to protect it. “Despite this, Starlink may still die,” the American entrepreneur wrote.

SpaceX wanted to stop serving Starlink in Ukraine

On October 14, SpaceX told the Pentagon that it would no longer pay for Starlink service in Ukraine. Elon Musk asked the department to take over the funding of communications services. It was noted that before the end of this year, the Pentagon will have to allocate more than 120 million dollars, and over the next 12 months – another 400 million.

After Musk’s statements, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Kyiv would find a way to ensure the operation of the Starlink satellite communications system. According to him, Kyiv expects the company to provide a stable connection until the end of the negotiations. With a request to help Ukraine pay for the maintenance of the system or find an alternative to it, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis turned to the allies.

KP.RU military observer, retired colonel Viktor Baranets suggested that Musk refuse to pay for the network because of Kyiv’s negative reaction to his ideas to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. According to him, in this way the entrepreneur decided to settle accounts with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky – the billionaire reacted to the insults that were addressed to him by Ukrainian politicians.

At the same time, the Financial Times stated that Ukraine had become dependent on a “capricious billionaire”, which meant greater vulnerability for Kyiv. The Ukrainian authorities, after the start of the Russian special operation, had to act quickly, and the system turned out to be much better than possible alternatives and was initially relatively cheap, the author of the article noted. The conflict in Ukraine sharply highlights how digital we live in and how platforms have become the lifeblood of the economy and more.

Starlink is critical for Ukraine

Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov noted that the Starlink satellite communication system is an important element of the country’s critical infrastructure. He also called Musk one of the largest private donors in the world who support Ukraine.

Denis Kuskov, CEO of the information and analytical agency TelecomDaily, said that the shutdown of Starlink in Ukraine would create inconvenience for the coordination of the country’s armed forces, since the Ukrainian military would not be able to access the Internet and interact between units. At the same time, this will not become a serious obstacle for the army, the expert believes.