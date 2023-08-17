The fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg most likely will not take place. The two billionaires have long been clashing over each other with tweets or posts on Thread, Zuckerberg’s new social network. Many words but few facts. Today, August 17, 2023, the latest release from the Twitter patron: “I want to thank Minister Sangiuliano for his kindness and availability – wrote Elon Musk -. We wanted to promote the history of Ancient Rome with the support of experts and at the same time raise money for American veterans and children’s hospitals in Italy.”

While Mark Zuckerberg explained that he had proposed the place and date to his rival, Elon Musk claims that he is the first to have rejected the offer. According to Musk, in fact, Zuckerberg would like the UFC to organize the fight, that is, a US mixed martial arts organization. “Zuckerberg refused the offer because he is not interested in this approach – wrote Elon Musk regarding the donations-. He only wants to fight if the UFC organizes the fight. In any case, I am always ready to collide ”, concluded Musk.