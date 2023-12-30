Elon Musk earned $95.4 billion in 2023 and became the richest person in the world

American entrepreneur and businessman Elon Musk earned $95.4 billion in 2023. About it transmits Bloomberg agency.

According to the agency, Musk again topped the list of the world's richest people. It is noted that this was facilitated by the success of his companies SpaceX and Tesla.

At the same time, the total capital of the 500 richest entrepreneurs in 2023 increased by 1.5 trillion rubles. Thus, the head of the American company Amazon Jeff Bezos increased his fortune by more than $70 billion, and the head of the Meta corporation (recognized as extremist in Russia) Mark Zuckerberg – $80 billion.

Previously, the new owner of the social network X, Elon Musk, deprived the company’s employees of the bonuses promised under the employment contract. At the same time, the company's value reached $19 billion.