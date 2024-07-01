Elon Musk, owner of X, is fighting battles against decisions from countries that aim to control what is published on networks | Photo: EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Businessman Elon Musk, owner of platform X, once again stated this Sunday (30) that minister Alexandre de Moraes does not follow due legal process in his decisions.

The statement was made by sharing a post on the social network’s Global Government Affairs profile, which wrote a note talking about the minister’s latest court order against the platform.

Musk stated that “the law is violating the law”, in reference to Moraes’ new decision.

According to the platform’s internal affairs profile, the social media company had complied with an order to remove content from the air in Brazil criticizing a certain Brazilian politician – the name in question was not mentioned – and, even so, the Supreme Court minister Federal Court (STF) would not only have maintained the fine but would have increased the amount from R$100 thousand to R$700 thousand, within a short period of two hours.

OX classified the deadline as “unreasonable”, but even so complied with the court order in “good faith”, removing the posts in Brazil on the same day, according to the note.

Musk’s company also said that it complied with the country’s legislation, pending an appeal that will go through the STF plenary. “Moraes’ attempt to increase the fine by R$700,000 is in contradiction with his own previous order and represents a clear denial of due legal process, and should be annulled on appeal,” said X.

Despite not mentioning the name of the criticized politician and the decision in question, the publication was made days after Moraes fined the platform the aforementioned amount for not removing content criticizing the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

At the time, the minister rejected an appeal filed by X and gave the platform 24 hours to pay a fine of R$700,000.