Musk: “Russia is trying to destroy Starlink”

The Russia “is actively seeking to destroy Starlink”, the SpaceX satellite galaxy that has so far guaranteed internet connection to the Ukrainian armed forces. The entrepreneur Elon Musk wrote it on Twitter, who in recent days asked the Pentagon to bear the costs of keeping the satellites running, which have become unsustainable according to the South African billionaire.

“There is a big difference between the communication networks in peacetime and the communication networks at the front,” explained Musk, answering questions from some users. “Starlink is the only communication system that is still working at the front, the others are all blown. Russia is actively trying to destroy Starlink. To safeguard it, SpaceX has diverted enormous resources towards defense. Even so, Starlink could still die. “

“Internet fiber, telephone lines, repeaters and other air communication systems have been destroyed in the war zones. Starlink is all that remains. For now,” Musk continued, “Starlink is the main communication system of the Ukrainian army at the front. If anyone else wants this job, please take a seat … “.

“To hell with it … Even though Starlink is still losing money and other companies are getting billions of taxpayer dollars, we will continue to fund the Ukrainian government for free.” Elon Musk wrote it on Twitter, announcing a backtrack after the controversy of the last few days.

