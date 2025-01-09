Days ago, the publication of an article signed by Elon Musk, in which the American billionaire called for a vote for the extreme right of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), caused the resignation of several prominent ‘Welt am Sonntag’ journalists and triggered a bitter controversy in the country. Last night, Musk mocked that controversy and highlighted its insignificance, from the point of view of his own media power.

During peak user presence on Weidel, showing that he does not need any German newspaper to interfere in the election campaign.

Musk briefly introduced Weidel as the “leading candidate” and the “most popular,” while accusing Angela Merkel of having ruined Germany “as the first green chancellor,” by opening borders and forcing energy companies to go overboard. to solar and wind energy.

Weidel seemed nervous in the first minutes and tended to get bogged down in immature English, but she gained confidence as the minutes passed, combining forceful formulations, such as “ridiculous government,” with meek optimism: “Germany is a great country.”









During the relaxed talk, the complicity and high degree of agreement that both showed extended from issues such as the war in Ukraine to Artificial Intelligence, in a friendly tone and a dynamic in which they tirelessly agreed with each other. «My great hope is Trump and you, I really tell you; In Ukraine, people have been dying for three years for nothing, while the countries of the European Union offer this sad spectacle… What can they do? “They have no military capacity nor do they have negotiating power, they just continue doing what they always do, letting the US be the one to solve…”, criticized Alice Weidel, who curiously asked how the new US government plans to comply with its electoral promise to end the war “in twenty-four hours.”

“Well, that’s Trump’s thing and I wouldn’t want to talk about it,” the successful businessman simply responded; “But yes, I often wonder why all those people have to die and it’s very sad that no one does anything.” “In addition, this conflict has a great potential for escalation to a nuclear war,” Weidel insisted, “Germany continues with 1% military spending and without a strategy towards Russia, people will continue to die in Ukraine because of these idiotic policies.” .

Occurrences and superlatives

His witticisms and superlatives without verification of the facts unleashed the weak laughter of both: “Germany has the highest taxes of all the OECD countries”; “Crime is skyrocketing in Germany”; «the educational system in Germany is completely deteriorated»; “The German government is throwing money out the window.” Musk added to these statements something like “Wow!”, “yes!” or “correct!”

More than 150,000 users were waiting for the talk before it started. Musk and Weidel spoke at length about their agreement that nuclear energy plays an important role and the need to reduce bureaucracy. Musk jokingly recounted his difficulties with the Tesla macrofactory near Berlin. For almost 25 minutes they avoided talking about immigration, until Weidel came in criticizing that “seven million people” have arrived in Germany since 2015, when according to official figures there would be 3.5 million, including one million Ukrainians. “There is a very leftist agenda in all Western civilizations,” Musk concluded, aware that his level of speech was not exactly high but without caring about the foreseeable criticism. “It’s clear who the bad guys are here,” he celebrated; “They are the ones who restrict freedom of expression.”

Weidel responded that Adolf Hitler was the first to do precisely that, abolish freedom of speech. “Otherwise, he would never have been able to do what he did,” he added, without specifying whether he was comparing the current German government to Hitler. «People in Germany want a change. They demand a change. And if they want a change, they should vote for the AfD,” the businessman concluded. And Weidel did not see “any more interference here than in the statements of so many German politicians against Trump during the last American campaign.”

An investigation is opened

A spokesperson for the Bundestag has confirmed that an investigation has been opened to determine whether the talk in X constitutes an irregularity. Several organizations have denounced that the algorithms will artificially amplify the scope of the interview and constitute an advantage comparable to financial financing by Musk. The German vice chancellor, Robert Habeck, has urged the tycoon to reveal what algorithms X uses to decide whether certain content, in this case those associated with AfD, receive advantageous treatment. “Questionable NGOs in terms of democratic theory are acting against freedom of expression in X because it threatens the domination of discourse by the left,” Weidel responded on the social network.

And when Musk was about to end the talk, Weidel suddenly asked him why he is so interested in people flying to Mars. Musk talked about the matter for more than ten minutes: “I haven’t seen any evidence of aliens yet,” he confirmed, and suggested that there could be an event “that wipes out humanity.”