Elon Musk appreciated the Avtovo station in the St. Petersburg metro

American entrepreneur Elon Musk appreciated the Avtovo station in the St. Petersburg metro. Musk is positive reacted to a publication about “Avtovo” on the social network X.

A post with a video from the station appeared on an account dedicated to world culture. “This is what metro stations should look like,” the publication said. Musk commented on the post with an emoji indicating one hundred percent agreement.

The Avtovo station was opened in 1955; it is part of the Kirovsko-Vyborg line. In 2011, it was included in the unified state register of cultural heritage sites of regional significance. In 2014, Avtovo horrible in the ranking of the ten most beautiful stations in the world according to The Guardian.

Earlier it became known that the Ekaterinburg metro will stop using tokens – they will be replaced with tickets with QR codes by the end of 2024. Currently, payments in the metro are made with tokens purchased from the Moscow metro.