Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/07/2024 – 16:47

Billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), provoked Meta, owner of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, in a post on his own social network, accusing the competitor of using “spyware” (spy software), when responding to a user’s question.

In a post on X, user DogeDesigner said: “06:05: I asked a friend on WhatsApp to help me look for a suitcase; 08:55: I started seeing ads for suitcases on Instagram. If WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted, why am I suddenly seeing ads for suitcases?” To which Musk responded: “Because it’s spyware,” followed by an avalanche of comments from his followers, most of whom agreed.