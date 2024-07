Owner of the X platform, Elon Musk, made the statement this Monday (1st), on his social network | Photo: EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

The owner of the social network X, Elon Musk, accused this Monday (1st) the Vice President of the USA, Kamala Harris, of publishing a lie on the platform about the support of former President Donald Trump for the national ban on abortion.

The statement came after a community note was added to a post on Harris’ campaign profile earlier that day.

The post reads: “Trump would ban abortion nationwide. President Biden and I will do everything in our power to stop it and restore women’s reproductive freedom.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris: Democrat has been on an abortion tour across the country in recent months | EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL

After the Democrat’s statement, Musk made a comment on the post itself, stating that Trump made his position clear in the debate of not deciding nationally on abortion, but would keep the choice up to the states.

He then shared on his own profile the publication pointing out the lie of the US vice president.

“When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn’t work anymore?” Musk said, attaching a screenshot of Harris’ statement with a community note adding context.

Harris has been a key figure during Joe Biden’s presidency on abortion policies.

Since the beginning of the year, she has been involved in an abortion tour across the US to defend the agenda in defense of the murder of babies, an event in which she blames her current opponent, Republican Donald Trump, for a “public health crisis”, referring to the historic Roe v. Wade decision, which overturned federal legalization and returned to American states the freedom to legislate on the matter.