Elon Musk accuses Associates Press of publishing fakes about the incident with missiles in Poland

American businessman Elon Musk Twitter accused the Western publication Associates Press of publishing fakes about the incident with missiles in Poland.

Commenting on user reports about possible censorship on the social network, its new owner emphasized that he had not even blocked “extreme left” accounts that “spew complete lies.”

“Even the Associated Press, with their completely fictional report about the Russian missile hitting Poland, which had serious consequences for the escalation of the conflict,” Elon Musk added.

Earlier it became known that the Associated Press (AP) fired journalist James LaPorta (James LaPorta), who provided information about the fall of Russian missiles in Poland, which later turned out to be a fake.