Musk: Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau is trying to destroy freedom of speech in the country

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seeks to destroy freedom of speech in the country, wrote American entrepreneur Elon Musk on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

This is how he reacted to the entry into force of new rules regarding the operation of online platforms that provide streaming services. According to Musk, this is an attempt to destroy freedom of speech. “Shameful,” the entrepreneur shared his opinion.

The Canadian Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced new rules for streaming services and podcasts, according to which online platforms with revenue exceeding C$10 million must register in the country by November 28 of this year.