Mazatlan Sinaloa.- The musicians, who do not respect the work schedule during Holy Week, could lose their permission to play, said the Senior Official of Mazatlán, Nayla Adilene Velarde Narváez.

He said he had held a meeting yesterday with representatives of the 2 philharmonic unions, who they promised to abide by the ways of working in the bathing areas.

“Musicians, both local and foreign, have until 8 at night to play in the beach area, so those who are caught playing after hours will no longer be allowed to work for the rest of the vacation.”

He mentioned that the municipality is looking for a space where music workers can continue offering their services, after finishing their work on the beach.

Velarde Narvaez, assured that the place destined for the philharmonics, has the purpose of not causing inconvenience to the guests of the hotels near the bathing areas.

The municipal official commented that the registration of a thousand music workers is expected, who must pay a permit whose cost amounts to 100 pesos for locals and 150 pesos for foreigners.