von “Born In The USA” to “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” – Donald Trump’s messages to his political opponents are clear. The American presidential candidate is an avowed pop and rock fan and likes to play with the lyrics of the music during his performances.

However, the list of musicians whose songs Donald Trump is still allowed to use is shrinking. Many have already thwarted his plans. The executors of the Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor's estate have recently been included. The singer joins a list that already includes greats like Elton John, Phil Collins and the Rolling Stones.

Last January, The Smiths' guitarist Johnny Marr not exactly subtly signaled on Platform Recording of an event where a song by the band could be heard. The frontman of the band Aerosmith, Steven Tyler, fought back in 2015, even though he had previously been Trump's personal guest at an election debate. Trump used his hit “Dream On.” In 2018, Tyler's representatives had to warn Trump a second time.

Insults are inevitable

The former president already received a slap on the finger from Adele in 2016. The singer said through a spokesperson that she had not given permission for her music to be used for political campaigns. She didn't comment further. Trump, who is said to be a big fan of Adele, used the songs “Rolling In The Deep” and “Skyfall” during the Iowa caucuses.







Michael Stipe, singer of the rock band REM, had particularly harsh words for Trump in 2015: “Fuck you all – you sad, sensationalist, power-hungry little men. “Don’t use our music or my voice in your moronic farce of a campaign,” he wrote on Twitter. In 2020, Trump played more songs, again without permission.

During Trump's second election campaign in 2020, musician Neil Young sued him. Young posted the lawsuit on his website: “Plaintiff cannot in good conscience allow his music to be used as the theme music for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate.” The lawsuit was later dropped.

Bruce Springsteen, on the other hand, reached into his bag of tricks: He did not ban Trump from using his song “Born In The USA”. In 2016, he instead supported Trump's Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. From that point on, the song was booed at Trump rallies. Other music greats such as Lady Gaga and Beyoncé are also known for their support of the Democrats.

The estate administrators of George Harrison, once a guitarist for the Beatles, also behaved humorously: They withdrew Trump's permission to use “Here Comes the Sun” to introduce his wife Ivanka. They kindly suggested an alternative: the song “Beware the Darkness”.







Also banned are Creedence Clearwater Revival, Eddy Grant, Everlast, Guns N' Roses, Isaac Hayes, Leonard Cohen, Linkin Park, Luciano Pavarotti, Nickelback, Nico Vega, Ozzy Osbourne, Panic! At the Disco, Pharrell Williams, Prince, Queen, Rihanna, The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, Village People and The White Stripes using their music. Who stays there? For example, rappers and Trump fans Kanye West and Azealia Banks.