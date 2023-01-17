Home page World

From: Luis Teschner

The frontman of the British band “The 1975” breaks all the rules of good taste on his tour. Some videos on TikTok show his escapades.

Kassel – Matty Healy is now on most users tik tok a term. More or less voluntarily, many users watch videos showing the frontman of the British band “The 1975” on stage. Clips in which he drew male and female fans onto the stage to kiss them went particularly viral.

But since then, Healy hasn’t slacked off at the subsequent concerts and continues to impress with his extraordinary intimacy towards his fans, his crew – towards actually everyone. So it’s time to take stock of the wild rock star’s amazing moves.

The 1975 singer knows no bounds when it comes to touring – the internet loves him for it

First, there’s the alcohol consumption that Healy reveals in his performances, as he’s holding a bottle of wine in almost all of the videos. Often he is visibly drunk and can hardly walk straight. It’s just impressive that his singing doesn’t suffer.

The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy knows no bounds when it comes to intimacy and physical contact. © Photo: Screenshot/TikTok/karmaismygirlfri3nd/andidloveitifwemadeit

Then there are the comments he calls out to his fans between songs, for example when they throw him the wrong cigarettes on stage: “I hate menthol”. He doesn’t shy away from insults either: “Stop just standing around here like a bunch of morons.” The fans are not unsettled by this and celebrate the snotty statements of the singer, who is also known for his loose mouth.

Matty Healy puts a fan’s finger in his mouth – is that hygienic?

A video shows how loose his mouth is, in which he comes down into the audience and lets his fans touch him. A particularly contact-seeking fan caresses his face – then Healy puts her thumb in her mouth and sucks on it briefly. Her reaction: uninhibited, euphoric screaming. Everyone can answer the question of whether it is hygienic at a concert where washing hands is not the top priority.

Or look at the comments, where Healy’s behavior is widely discussed:

“God, that makes me so weak.”

“This boy puts anything and everything in his mouth and I love it.”

“Can we talk about the bacteria he just got.”

“The security guy’s face!”

Fans, camera crew, band members: no one is safe from Matty Healy’s antics

While his intimate excesses with fans have almost achieved cult status, Healy is far from over. Next on his list: the cameraman. Various videos show him approaching him and pulling him and the camera into his crotch and gesturing suggestively. In one video, he even pushes him to the ground and lies on top of him for a few seconds.

The laughing faces of Healy and the cameraman make it clear that the action has probably been agreed and that he was not attacked completely unprepared. One user writes in the comments: “The cameraman is part of the crew and is used to it.” Another is even jealous: “An average day for the cameraman (me next)”.

Additional videos show Healy spitting at the camera and giving wet smacks to his band members. Seems like he can do anything and still hasn’t really reached his limit. So stay tuned to see what his fans and the thousands of viewers on TikTok can expect at the next concerts. There were also rich discussions on TikTok about a restaurant that serves flying “bath foam” as dessert. (loud)