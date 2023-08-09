The singer-songwriter Jesús Sixto Díaz Rodríguez, known as Rodríguez, whose life was told in the documentary Searching for Sugar Man, awarded the Oscar in 2013, has passed away this Wednesday at the age of 81, as announced by the musician’s official website. “It is with great sadness that we announce that Sixto Díaz Rodríguez has passed away earlier today. We send our condolences to his daughters, Sandra, Eva and Regan, and to all of his family.”

Rodríguez, of working class and Mexican origin, was born in Detroit in 1942. He went through different non-musical jobs until he began to perform in clubs in his city (such as one called Sewer, sewer in English), which attracted the attention of several producers related to the legendary Motown Records label: it seemed that from underground out of the Motor City emerged an unpolished diamond, one who looked like Bob Dylan himself. In his brief career he only recorded two albums, in the early sixties: Cold Fact (1970) and coming from reality (1971). They passed without pain or glory.

in the documentary Searching for sugar man (which refers to the song sugar man, “candy man”, that is, to a camel), written and directed by the Swede Malik Bendjelloul (died in 2014, the year after the Oscar, at only 36 years old), tells the story of how Rodríguez discovers, after many years old, already in his sixties, who in distant South Africa (also in New Zealand or Australia) is a star to whom tens of thousands of people pay homage who exchange their recordings during the seventies and eighties. “It is a perfect story. It has the human element, the musical aspect, a resurrection and a detective story.” Director Bendjelloul then said to The New York Times.

In the southern country Rodríguez is as popular as Elvis or the Rolling Stones. There are those who tattoo the covers of his records. There were even rumors about his death, committing suicide on stage (that’s where, by the way, the investigation of the documentary that rescued his figure began: he was not dead). His music became an inspiration for the movement. anti apartheid.

“I wonder – about the tears in the children’s eyes, / And I wonder – about the dying soldier / I wonder – will the hate ever end? / And I wonder… and I worry, friend/ Don’t you?” says the chorus of his hit I Wonder.

Sixto Rodríguez, the American singer who became a phenomenon in Apartheid South Africa, without him knowing such success.

Meanwhile, in the United States, oblivious to his success, Rodríguez lives with a failed musician: the low acceptance of his records forced him to work as a construction worker, far from his musical vocation. “He did a lot of heavy lifting: construction, demolition, that kind of thing. Dirty and dusty work ”, he explained in an interview in the British newspaper Guardian. The record company had hidden his transatlantic success from her. The film, and his triumph at the Oscars, where he won the Best Documentary award, returned Rodríguez to the musical front row and made him enjoy his fame in South Africa. And, now, deserving of obituaries.

From rags to riches

Since then it has not been all rosy: in 2014, Rodríguez faced a lawsuit for the ownership of the songs on his album Cold fact, and Rodríguez’s contracts with two record companies. After his resurrection, Rodríguez’s brief catalog had revalued remarkably and he was about to see who was going to make that revaluation profitable. “Mine is just a typical rags-to-riches story,” he joked to himself. Guardian“but better this way than from riches to poverty”.

On the other hand, his condition as a new myth in the history of music, as a strange phenomenon, as an enigma, allowed him to set foot on stages in parts of the world that were previously unexpected by the artist. For example, in the same 2013, he gave a single concert in Spain at the Poble Espanyol in Barcelona. He appeared before the more than 5,000 spectators just as he had built his stage image: rigorously black, with a wide-brimmed hat, dark hair and black-rimmed glasses with tinted lenses.

The critic of EL PAÍS, Luis Hidalgo, highlighted the affection of the public that empathized with his Cinderella story that night: “It is not every day that you see an artist who is unanimously loved beyond his own songbook (…) Hence the atmosphere, unusual in a concert. Because no one wanted a bad performance.” It didn’t go quite right. But “it was not the concert of a popular artist, it was the work of an honest person recovered by poetic justice.”

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe