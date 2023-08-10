DThe American folk singer Sixto Rodriguez, best known from the Oscar-winning documentary “Searching for Sugar Man”, is dead. He died on Tuesday at the age of 81, according to his website.

No further details were initially given. At the beginning of the year, the father of three daughters had a stroke and had to undergo surgery, according to the website.

cold facts

Rodriguez was born in Detroit in 1942 to Mexican immigrants. He started making music as a child and had his first small performances. He also worked in car production. Producers discovered him in the mid-1960s. The two albums “Cold Fact” (1970) and “Coming From Reality” (1971) were created.

However, the success did not materialize and Rodiguez withdrew from the music business. He kept his head above water with jobs in construction, among other things. In the late 1970s, however, his music became known outside of the United States and was particularly popular in South Africa. Songs like “Sugar Man”, “I Wonder” and “Climb Up On My Music” became classics there. Many young people saw it as a reflection of their protest against the apartheid regime.

success in South Africa

According to Rodriguez himself, he didn’t notice anything about it for a long time – until his eldest daughter read about it in the late 1990s on the Internet, which was not very widespread at the time. Rodriguez then went on tour in South Africa and later in other countries around the world. “Thank you for keeping me alive,” the musician told the audience at one of the concerts in South Africa.

The Swedish documentary filmmaker Malik Bendjelloul became aware of the remarkable comeback story in the early 2000s. He was looking for the singer and first met him in 2006; after several years of research, his documentary film “Searching For Sugar Man” was created. The winning film was very popular, although some criticized it as being a little too fairytale-like. The soundtrack of the same name also had success.







As a result, Rodriguez became known worldwide and began a late career with tours, including to Australia. Allegedly, he had also written new songs a few years ago.