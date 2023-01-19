Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

A musician on TikTok enchants his fans. Because he shows how glitter sounds in combination with a guitar.

Toronto – The variety of music is endless. The influencer “jordan.wav” has also made this a recipe for success. On his channels, he regularly presents his more than two million followers with contributions from his musical experiments with his guitar. He often responds to the wishes of his community. Now he has fulfilled a particularly interesting wish. He demonstrates “what glitter sounds like” when played in combination with a guitar.

city Toronto Surface 630.2 km² population 2.93 million province ontario

Musician docks guitar to objects that his fans ask of him

The experiment is part of a category that is extremely popular among its fans. His followers ask for an object or a substance that Jordan.wav should attach his guitar to. To do this, he attaches two clamps to the required object. A type of electronic transmitter then translates the vibrations emanating from the particular structure of the object or substance.

A musician on TikTok shows his followers what a guitar with glitter sounds like. © TikTok / jordan.wav

First, he then plays a song passage to demonstrate the original sound of his guitar. In this case, jordan.wav chose the song “Let Her Go” by Passenger. He then activates his assist device to dock the glitter dust to the guitar. Then he plays the melody again.

“My soul was in another dimension”: Sound of glitter guitar enchants TikTok

The difference between before and after can be heard significantly. And his followers are thrilled. One user comments: “That’s exactly how I imagined the sound of glitter”, another user also writes: “My soul was briefly in another dimension”. Because what his fans hear is like a “mystical-magical melody”, as one user describes it, which does justice to the appearance of glitter.

“Sounds heavenly”: musician connects guitar to glitter – and inspires his fans

A fan of the musician writes: “That sounds heavenly”. One man says, “If glitter had a tone, this would be perfect.” The change in sound caused by the glitter is particularly noticeable due to the echoing acoustics. In addition, a sound is mixed with a kind of acoustic trickling, as if falling glitter were accompanied by a sound.

But what this musical experiment is really all about only becomes clear when you compare his attempts with one another. For example, in another video he docks his guitar to a cooling pad. And in this example, too, his community is sure that the sound corresponds exactly to the cold, icy object. Even with hand lotion or shaving cream, many followers are sure that objects sound the way they look.