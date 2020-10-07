Musician Sergei Galanin has had a coronavirus infection. He announced on Wednesday, October 7, that he was discharged from the hospital and is at home.

“I have been ill, I am already at home in quarantine. Everything is fine “, – quotes him”RIA News“.

According to Galanin, he spent 10 days in the hospital. RT…

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that 11,115 new cases of COVID-19 in 85 regions of the country were detected in Russia over the past 24 hours, according to the city news agency “Moscow“. Most of all new confirmed cases of the disease were identified by experts in Moscow (3229) and St. Petersburg (456).

Also, in the last 24 hours, 202 deaths were recorded, 6699 people have fully recovered.

Thus, a total of 1,248,619 cases of coronavirus infection in 85 regions have been detected in Russia today. Over the entire period of the spread of the infection, 21 865 people died, 995 275 were cured.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.