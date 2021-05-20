Despite a slight decrease in the death toll Due to COVID-19, nearly 400 people have lost their lives to the virus so far in May. One of the latest victims has been the Chimbotano musician Aldo Valderrama Chero, who for more than two weeks fought a tough battle against the disease.

The keyboardist and composer ceased to exist in the early hours of the morning. The musician was part of the renowned group for more than 20 years Green Cakes. He also joined other musical groups in the town.

“We are very sorry to know that we will no longer be able to share pleasant moments of music, stage, tours, concerts, even more of your quality of person and that joy that characterizes you. What a great shame all your musical companions feel. We will always remember you as an excellent musician. Rest in peace ”, Miguel Moreno Morales, musical director of The Green Cakes of Chimbote.

Report

The Regional Directorate of Health (Diresa) of Áncash reported last Tuesday on the death than 20 people who got the virus. Seven of the victims had been being treated at Hospital III de Essalud and another four at the Eleazar Guzmán Barrón Regional Hospital.

It is worth noting that a 77-year-old citizen lost his life at his home in Chimbote. According to the official report, from May 1 to 17 they have registered 398 deaths for this dreaded disease. This means that an average of 23 people have died per day in the region during this month.