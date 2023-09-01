“Naples has become a very violent city, a Far West. All of this must be stopped as soon as possible.” It is the outburst, in tears, of Daniela Di Maggio, the mother of Giovanbattista Cutolo, the 24-year-old musician killed yesterday morning in Piazza Municipio – in the middle of the city center – for a badly parked scooter. Her words were collected by Rai News. The sixteen year old who killed him “is not a child, he is a brutal man, a demon who goes to destroy the lives of other boys like my son”.

The woman addresses the institutions “to President Meloni, to President Mattarella: I ask to be called, they welcome me to have my say on these brutalities that we, who are at the bottom of this society and who live in this world, know much more of those who command us. I want to raise my hand and say all the things that absolutely need to change.”

While the investigators try to shed light on the murder. In particular, he is trying to understand the dynamic that still has many obscure points. The Killer, who is currently in custody by the Flying Squad and by the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office for the murder, defended himself during the first interrogation given to prosecutor Francesco Regine.

The woman continues: “My son was full of talents and cultural values. He could only help Naples improve. Killing him is as if Benedetto Croce had been shot before writing a philosophy essay, as if they had dropped a bomb on the Colosseum, as if they had defaced Caravaggio’s Seven Works of Mercy and killed him.

And he adds: “I am not yet aware of this dramatic aspect that has happened in my life. Until a few hours ago I had a musical talent, a horn player from the Scarlatti Orchestra, a person loved by everyone, a boy to whom we valued so much and he was killed for a parking lot. I saw him: his face was swollen, a bullet in his chest ”.

The woman addresses the institutions “to President Meloni, to President Mattarella: I ask to be called, they welcome me to have my say on these brutalities that we, who are at the bottom of this society and who live in this world, know much more of those who command us. I want to raise my hand and say all the things that absolutely need to change.”

“I’m speechless, this thing of a sixteen year old who shot my son I just can’t accept it. Because if at 16 you go out with a working weapon you are aware of the drama you are creating around you. I appeal to all institutions. We absolutely need to change the laws, for all the kids who stay, for all my son’s friends, for the children of other people who certainly don’t deserve – underlines the woman – to be killed by a person who has no values”.