Musician Jamal Salama dies from infection with Corona

The Syndicate of Musical Professions in Egypt announced the death of musician Gamal Salama, today, Friday, as a result of his infection with the new Corona virus.

Salama, who is 76 years old, was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after he was infected with the virus.

“The field of Arab creativity has lost a noble knight, a musical genius, and one of the artistic icons,” Culture Minister Inas Abdel Dayem said in a statement.

Salama was born on the 5th of October 1945 and grew up in an artistic family, as his father Hafez Ahmed Salama was a composer and his brother was a composer and an accordion player in the Umm Kulthum band.

He studied music, majoring in the piano, then musical composition at the Higher Institute of Music (Conservatoire), in which he later joined the faculty.

He composed it for many Arab singers, such as the Lebanese Magda Al Roumi, the Moroccan Samira Said, and the Tunisian Sofia Sadiq. He also set the soundtracks for many films such as (Always Habibi), (Black Panther) and (Torment .. Woman).

In the TV drama, he had his musical mark in the series (Love and Other Things), (She … and the Impossible), (Man and the Unknown), (A Call for Love) and (Wolves of the Mountain) as well as many religious songs presented by Yasmine Khayyam in the series (on the sidelines) Biography), (The Hour of Guidance was born) and (Muhammad is the Messenger of God).

He was assigned the leadership of the National Troupe of Folk Art. He was also a member of the Music Committee of the Supreme Council of Culture and a member of the Supreme Committee of the Arab Music Festival.