The band’s bassist, known as Mingau, was shot in the head in Paraty (RJ) on Saturday night (September 2)

rock band musician outrage to rigor Rinaldo Oliveira, known as Mingau, was transferred this Sunday (September 3, 2023) from Paraty (RJ) to Hospital São Luiz, in Sao Paulo. The trip was carried out in a plane equipped with hospital structures provided by the company. airjet. The information is from the advice of the rock group. The bassist was shot in the head on Saturday night (2.set).