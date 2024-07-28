Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk, Alina Schröder

The Italian rapper Salmo is causing a stir on Instagram. He buys a lobster in a restaurant – instead of eating it, he releases it into the sea.

Cagliari – With its beautiful cliffs and historical attractions, Sardinia is one of the more expensive holiday destinations in the Mediterranean. It is therefore not surprising that the local gastronomy is rather luxurious. However, what ends up on the plate is not to everyone’s taste. The Italian musician Salmo, who originally comes from the Sardinian city of Olbia, recently caused a stir with an action after a visit to a restaurant.

Italian rapper buys lobster in luxury restaurant – and releases it again

Salmo, whose real name is Maurizio Pisciottu, published a video in his Instagram-Story. 2.7 million people follow him under his profile name “Lebonowski”. In his story, the rapper can be seen walking along a beach in flip-flops, swimming trunks and a tank top. In his hand he is carrying a paper bag. But the contents of this bag are anything but ordinary. It contains a lobster that was actually intended for his plate, as Ansa reported.

“I looked him in the eyes”: Rapper Salmo and the marine animal connection

“I sat down in the restaurant and was offered the lobster. I (Editor’s note: the lobster) in the eyes and said nothing: I bought him and now we’re freeing him,” he explained in the Instagram video, which was only visible for 24 hours. He carefully let the animal slide between some stones into the shallow water. “What should we do, should we go?” Salmo probably asked the person behind the camera. They watched the lobster for a while before deciding to leave the beach. “Okay, thank me later,” the rapper called to the lobster, who was now able to enjoy his newfound freedom. The video spread across the internet in no time.

Under his last post on Instagram, several people commented on the musician’s action. “People eat lobster with expensive wine in luxury restaurants to gain a profile on social media. Legends buy lobster because they can afford it and then release it into the most beautiful sea in the world,” one woman enthused. Someone else spoke of a “noble gesture.” But not everyone was enthusiastic. Someone also added with concern: “These lobsters are not adapted to our sea.”

Releasing lobsters as a trend? A tourist showed how it works

But Salmo is not the first to release his luxury purchase back into the sea. The “trend” of buying lobsters and then releasing them began in Sardinia in the summer of 2023. A tourist from Switzerland released such a shellfish, for which she had recently spent 200 euros in a restaurant in Golfo Aranci, back into the sea. Even the innkeeper was impressed by the action at the time.