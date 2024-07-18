Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Press Split

A young musician in Brazil suffers an electric shock during a concert and dies. The cause was probably contact with a fan.

Salinópolis – Terrible tragedy during a concert in Brazil: The 34-year-old singer Ayres Sasaki died of an electric shock on Saturday (July 13) in the seaside resort of Salinópolis (state of Pará). He performed in a hotel and was eventually hugged by a drenched fan. According to reports, the musician fainted when he came into contact with a cable afterwards.

Musician dies during performance in Brazil: He gets an electric shock while playing the guitar

According to the newspaper Para Daily He was apparently playing his guitar when the electric shock set in. Attempts were made to resuscitate him, but without success.

According to the Civil Police, the death is currently being investigated by the local police station, which has requested forensic examinations and will interview witnesses. Ayres’ body has been sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Castanhal for forensic examination.

Brazilian singer also worked as an architect

The Solar Hotel, where the tragedy occurred, said on social media that it was supporting the artist’s family. “We are fully dedicated to supporting your family and taking the necessary precautions. We offer you all the support you need during this difficult time. We reiterate our commitment to work with the relevant authorities to provide the necessary clarifications,” the statement said.

Ayres Sasaki worked as a musician and architect in the city of Aurora, also in the state of Pará. He leaves behind his wife Mariana Sasaki, whom he married just eleven months ago. He was also a participant in a reality show called “A voz da noite” by Speech TV from Belém.

Brazilian singer Ayres Sasaki (34) dies tragically during one of his performances. © Screenshot: Instagram/sasaki.cantor

Widow of Ayres Sasaki thanks grieving fans

His wife thanked her fans for the support she has received during this difficult time. “I want to thank you for every message of affection and comfort, for every prayer during this difficult time we are going through. It is not up to us to understand God’s plans, but it is certain that his will is always good, perfect and pleasing,” she said.

She also urged people to keep praying. “I ask you to keep praying. Our livelihood will come through God, prayers, friends and family. I haven’t been able to read all the messages yet, but as soon as I feel better I will respond to each one. Thank you.”

Ayres Sasaki is dead: “Super charismatic guy”

Music colleagues and friends are also mourning his loss. He was a “super charismatic guy”, “his talent was incredible. He was the best singer and guitarist in Belém! A great and attentive friend,” said the musician Adriano Freitas to the newspaper Oh Glovo.

The singer of the band Crazytown also died recently. There is initial speculation about the cause of death. (cgsc)