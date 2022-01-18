Home page world

In the Czech Republic, the musician Hana Horka died as a result of an intentional corona infection. Her son blames the anti-vaccination movement.

Prague – In Germany’s neighboring Czech Republic, a well-known folk musician has died of Covid-19 after intentionally contracting the corona* infected. Hana Horka, singer of the band Asonance, died on Sunday (16/01/2022) at the age of 57, her son Jan Rek told radio station iRozhlas.cz.

According to Rek, she had deliberately exposed herself to the corona virus because she wanted to avoid a vaccination. She decided to do this after her vaccinated husband and her vaccinated son fell ill.

“She decided to just live normally with us and get infected instead of getting vaccinated,” said Rek. He blamed local representatives of the anti-vaccination movement for Horka’s death. They had “blood on their hands” because they had upset his mother against the corona vaccination. “I know exactly who influenced her. It saddens me that she believed strangers more than her own family,” the son said. In Germany, too, experts are concerned about the radicalization of the anti-vaccination scene*.

Czech Republic: Musician Hana Horka dies after deliberate corona infection

In the Czech Republic, proof of a corona vaccination or a recovered infection is a prerequisite for visiting cultural and sports facilities as well as bars and restaurants. Shortly before her death, Horka wrote on the Internet that she was looking forward to being able to go to the theater and sauna again soon after her “severe” illness. “Life is for me and for you too,” she shared in a Facebook post, which she filled out with lots of happy emojis.

In the Czech Republic, a musician died of Covid-19 after intentionally contracting the corona virus. (Iconic image) © Uhlíø Patrik/dpa

Immediately before her death, the singer went for a walk, Rek explained in the interview with the broadcaster. After she came back, she complained of back pain and went to bed. “Apparently she suffocated within ten minutes. It all happened so quickly,” said the son.

Musician dies after corona infection: incidence in the Czech Republic at 679

In the interview, Rek is asked why he is speaking about his mother’s death in public. His response: “Let me put it this way. People are not interested in tables and numbers. But I think personal experience is easier to understand.”

The 7-day incidence in the Czech Republic is 679 (as of January 18, 2022). For comparison: Reported on the same day Germany an incidence value of 553*. In the country with 10.7 million inhabitants, the Omicron variant* of the corona virus continues to spread. It now accounts for more than 80 percent of the samples examined for variants, the state health authority SZU announced on Monday (January 17, 2022) in Prague.

"The good news is that the number of hospital admissions is falling," Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said after a meeting of the central crisis team. There is currently no threat of the health system being overloaded. (tvd/AFP/dpa)