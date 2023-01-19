Musician David Crosby, during a benefit concert in Los Angeles, California, in October 2012. Mario Anzuoni (Reuters)

David Crosby, one of the most influential rock composers of the 1960s and 1970s, has died at the age of 81, US media reported Thursday. Variety He cited a statement from the musician’s wife announcing the news. “It is with great sadness, after a long illness, that our beloved David Crosby has passed away,” said the wife of the renowned guitarist through a letter.

The composer’s passing came as a surprise to those who followed his very active Twitter account, which he had been active on until Wednesday.

Crosby was twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, first for his career in The Byrds and again for his work with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (CSNY). Five albums in which he contributed were included in the list of The 500 greatest albums of all time, published by the specialized music magazine Rolling Stone’s. Three with The Byrds and two with CSNY.

Eight months ago, Crosby made headlines when he said he was ending his stage tour after being unable to perform live due to pandemic restrictions, declaring: “I’m too old to do it anymore. I don’t have the stamina; I don’t have the strength.”

But he said he was recording a new record: “I’ve been making records at an amazing rate. … Now I am 80 years old, so I will die quite soon. Is that how it works. So I’m trying really hard to produce as much music as possible, as long as it’s really good… I’ve already got another one in the can waiting.” Crosby later retracted his resignation from performing, saying that he had changed his mind and hoped to do it again.

A few months ago, Crosby announced that he was in the process of selling his catalog. And he argued two reasons: the impossibility of making money doing tours and the way of consuming music now, in streaming through platforms such as Spotify, which means a loss of income for the author, for the benefit of the record company.

Crosby was the subject of a 2019 documentary titled David Crosby: Remember My Nameproduced by the journalist, filmmaker and screenwriter specializing in music Cameron Crowe.

