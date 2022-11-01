Cormac Roth, musician and son of actor Tim Roth and former designer Nikki Butter, died on October 16 at the age of 25, due to cancer diagnosed in November 2021. The family announced it almost two weeks later, on Monday 31 , through a statement in the American media specialized in entertainment Variety. “He was a ball of wild, electric energy and his spirit was filled with light and kindness,” the family said in a statement. “As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of goodness. A gentle soul who brought happiness and hope to those around him. Grief comes in waves, as do tears and laughter, when we think of this beautiful boy throughout the 25 years and 10 months we have known him. An irrepressible, happy, wild and wonderful child. Recently a man. We love it. We will take it with us wherever we go.”

Cormac Roth studied at Bennington College, a private arts college in Bennington, Vermont, known for having writers like Andrea Dworkin, Bret Easton Ellis or Judith Butler and actors like Peter Dinklage or Justin Theroux among its outstanding alumni. Cormac Roth’s specialty was music: he was a professional guitarist, songwriter and producer.

Last July, the musician shared with his followers on social networks the diagnosis of his illness a few months earlier: he had stage III germ cell cancer, the stage prior to metastasis. “He has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds, my confidence, and will continue on his murderous path until I can somehow stop him and kill him,” he wrote in his post. instagram account. “But it hasn’t taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. He hasn’t knocked me down yet. If you or one of your loved ones is affected by cancer, do not hesitate to reach out, because it is an emotional roller coaster like nothing else. I love you, please do the things you love. Life is short. It is chaos. And you never know when it’s going to be you. Be good and go to the doctor. Fuck cancer.”

His father, Tim Roth, has been throughout his career one of director Quentin Tarantino’s favorite actors, participating in films such as Reservoir Dogs, pulp fiction, the hateful eight either once upon a time in hollywood. In her career, she has acted in both great commercial successes, such as The incredible Hulk either Planet of the Apesas in independent and lower-budget films, such as meantime, by Mike Leigh, or Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are dead, by Tom Stoppard. His acting skills led him to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 1995 for his role as Cunningham in the film Rob Roy, the passion of a rebel, the only one that achieved the tape starring Liam Neeson and Jessica Lange. He didn’t make it: Kevin Spacey took him for usual suspects.

Tim Roth has had three children: the eldest, Jack Roth, 38, son of actor and writer and producer Lori Baker, is also an actor. Alongside Nikki Butter he had Hunter Roth, 27, and the late Cormac Roth, the youngest of the three.