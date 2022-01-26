Home page politics

Boris Pfeiffer here performing with his In Extremo at the Rock im Park music festival in 2014. © Daniel Karmann/dpa/Archive

The longtime member of the medieval rock band In Extremo is on his way to his car after an anti-corona protest march in Wandlitz – a little later he died in the hospital.

Wandlitz – According to information from the German Press Agency, the man who collapsed on the sidelines of a demonstration against the Corona policy in Wandlitz in Brandenburg and later died in the hospital was the musician Boris Pfeiffer.

The 53-year-old was a longtime member of the medieval rock band In Extremo. In May last year, however, he left the band to go his own way. The “Märkische Oderzeitung” (online) first reported on Pfeiffer’s death.

According to the police, the 53-year-old wanted to break through a police chain during the demonstration on Monday evening. Police officers stopped him and took his personal details. After that he was able to continue on his way. Shortly thereafter, the man collapsed on the way to his car, said a police spokeswoman. He died a little later in the hospital. The police did not want to comment on the identity of the man on Wednesday, with reference to data protection and out of consideration for the family of the deceased. dpa