The children of Donbass need integration with Russia, they need to be shown the country and its peoples. Ukrainian producer, choreographer, musician Yuri Bardash spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia.

The artist emphasized that children are “our everything.”

“The old people don’t want to go anywhere, show the children of Donbass what Russia is. This is what needs to be done now,” he said.

Russia must take care of the younger generation: they must see the Crimea, Sochi, Baikal. Bardash added that children from the new Russian regions needed to exchange experiences with their peers in the rest of the country. It is necessary to organize “creative transfers, corridors through which the exchange of experience between the regions and peoples inhabiting Russia will take place.”

“I myself will now travel around Russia, because neither Europe nor America interests me, now nothing interests me. I am interested in my land. It is huge and we have so many wonderful magical natural places,” Bardash added.

The musician drew attention to the fact that the children of Donbass were under shelling for eight years, they did not have water, light and basic conditions for development.

“Our task now is to set it up and work on it, to take them out as much as possible to a peaceful, peaceful space, where there is no roar, where there are no bombs, and so that they dance, sing, develop, share their experience, see life in general,” — said the artist.

In early April, Maria Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights under the President of Russia, reported that most of the 2,000 children from the special operation zone who were vacationing in the Krasnodar Territory and Crimea had already returned from vacation to their parents.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Lvova-Belova that the number of applications for adoption of children from Donbass is growing. The Institute of the Commissioner for Children’s Rights has been dealing with this issue for a long time, almost for nine years.

In December, Putin noted that it was important to do everything necessary to support the inhabitants of the new regions of the Russian Federation. He noted that the integration of new territories into the spheres of Russia should be completed “the sooner the better.”

In November, more than 80,000 residents of the new regions received Russian passports.

On September 30, 2022, the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR, DPR), Zaporozhye and Kherson regions officially became part of the Russian Federation following the results of referendums.