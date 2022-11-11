RAM and an American country singer are releasing a great special edition of the RAM 2500 called Traveller.

When it comes to the well-known American pickup trucks, there are three out-of-home American concerns that score the best. Then of course we are talking about Ford (F-Series), GM (Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra series) and Stellantis (RAM Trucks). Those trucks have been flying over the counter like hot cakes in the US for decades. It is therefore logical that many Americans have a lot of sentiment when it comes to the trucks.

Retro RAM

So is musician Chris Stapleton. This American country singer and songwriter has a long history with Dodge and their RAM Trucks (which has been their own brand since 2010.). Stapleton has worked with RAM before and that is why there is now a special exhibition at the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum called “Chris Stapleton since 1978”. There is a lot of Stapleton history covered, including a new model of the RAM 2500 Heavy Duty called the Traveler. And that is a truck with a story.

RAM 2500 Traveler

The car is made in such a way that it is based on a Dodge D150 Palomino from 1979. A personal favorite of Chris Stapleton. The RAM 2500 Traveler is what happens when you translate that truck’s styling into the present. Two shades of beige: it doesn’t get more 70s and 80s than that. The normally very prominent RAM grille also makes way for a more classic chrome copy, with a specially designed RAM bonnet emblem on top. The modern wheels have been replaced by classic pickup rims.

The inside is mainly brown leather, with wooden details. A funny hat tip to American country culture is a block motif called ‘Buffalo Plaid’ in the headrests of the RAM 2500 Traveler. That block motif can be found a lot on the blouses and caps of lumberjacks. The real reason this was chosen is because Stapleton wore a lumberjack blouse on the cover of his first album.

traveler

That’s also why the RAM 2500 Traveler got its name: Traveler is the name of Chris Stapleton’s 2015 debut album. The collaboration between RAM and Stapleton also brings some extra PR for the singer’s new album, which “I’m a Ram” is called.

It is of course all somewhat cheap advertising, but the RAM 2500 Traveler is still quite a cool thing. The car can therefore be seen in the Country museum in Nashville. What will happen to it after that is unknown.

