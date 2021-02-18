S.chmid, Ludwig, Enlin: Almost two dozen names are in the shiny wood of the baroque cello by Marieke van Dijk [Name geändert, d. Red.] scratched. In addition, years, for example 1817, 1819, 20–24. The historical instrument probably dates from the first half of the eighteenth century, says the young musician. “My cello survived Napoleon and two world wars.” She smiles sadly. The cellist came to Bremen from the Netherlands “because Germany is the land of classical music,” as she says. Now she has to bury her dream here; Corona is turning your previous life off its hinges.

The thirty-year-old has been playing the cello since she was five – every day in music lessons after school, then rehearsals on the weekend in a string quartet, she practices six hours or more a day. The highly talented cellist is doing her bachelor’s degree in northern Italy and her master’s degree in early music in Bremen. “A pandemic will certainly not come at a good time for anyone, but in my case the timing is particularly bad.” In the spring, concerts that have been postponed will be postponed again, and ultimately canceled entirely; the spring concert of the chamber orchestra with music by Haydn, the thematic Beethoven week in February, the St. Matthew Passion at Easter. “That was the moment when I realized: the game is over for me,” she says and has to struggle to maintain composure. There is a lack of stages, perspectives – and therefore money. The young woman now wants to take up a degree in Belgium with which she can earn money quickly while working in the supermarket on the side. She even toyed with the idea of ​​selling her cello.