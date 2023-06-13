MusicGen is a really interesting new artificial intelligence tool dedicated to the world of music. As you well know by now, the tools that are based on AI are really many and allow you to carry out many different activities, and now you can even ask it to create sounds to your liking!

MusicGen creates music based on your request!

Today we want to tell you about MusicGen. Created and released by the Audiocraft division of Meta, this open source model based on deep learning languages ​​is able to generate real music starting from a simple request or from already existing melodies and sounds. We’re talking about a unique tool, a sort of ChatGPT dedicated to music!

MusicGen is also based on a GPT model trained with over 20,000 hours of music, sourced from high quality songs and of course offered under license. To use it, all you have to do is describe the musical style you are looking for, if you want you can also insert an existing melody and once you click on the “generate” button, you’re done. In a short time the tool will generate one for you totally new and unedited 12-second music clip.

As always, we advise you to try it yourself as the results are fascinating and in case you are interested the source code is available on Github at this linkwhile the demo on the Huggingface website.