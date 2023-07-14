Musicals | The international hit musical Mamma mia was brought to Kaivopuisto: The auditorium can accommodate 3,000 people

Provided likes both the festival atmosphere and the theater, there is now a great opportunity for that in Helsinki’s Kaivopuisto.

It is presented in Kaivopuisto Mamma Mia! -musical, as part of the international tour of the original musical from London’s West End. Performances are from 13th to 23rd. a total of ten in July, after which the tour continues its journey through Sweden to Denmark.

Until Sunday next week, Abba’s hits, such as Gimme Gimme Gimme!, Dancing Queen and Mamma Mia! The music is provided by a live orchestra hidden behind the stage.

The setting is quite large, as around 3,000 seats have been placed in rows in front of the 30-meter-wide stage, and large screens decorate both sides of it.

Nineteen a producer who worked on musicals for years Nick Grace was excited about Thursday’s opening day. He has visited Finland before, but the business trips have taken place during the winter.

“This is my first time in Finland in the summer. Theater performances are not often organized in the summer,” says Grace.

A performance organized outdoors brings with it more opportunities. People can get up from their seats to buy a drink in the middle of the show or go out on the lawn to dance with the kids. According to Grace, the atmosphere is more relaxed. Such shows are still relatively rare, he says.

Thought outdoor theater was born during the corona period, when theater performances wanted to be organized with physical distance and audience safety in mind.

“We did the show outside for the first time during the pandemic and it was a success,” says Grace. He describes the atmosphere of the screenings as joyful.

Then we also started to think about why something like this had not been organized before.

Large-scale tours take anywhere from a year to two years to plan, so the discussions Mamma Mia! – the return of the musical to Finland has already been made early on.

For the first time Mamma Mia! was seen in Finland in 2007. At that time, the performances were organized in the Hartwall arena. During three weeks, 75,000 viewers saw the musical.

Now the perfect place for an outdoor theater was found in Helsinki’s Kaivopuisto.

“ We want to respect the park and its green grass.

A theater performance according to Grace, organizing it requires much more planning than a single concert.

“This is a whole show that can also be seen in London’s West End. It’s not about the concert,” he says.

Mamma Mia! -musical brings almost everything from actors and sound technicians to wigs and costumes. Screens and a stage will be arranged locally in the area.

The show is still the same as it was nineteen years ago. The sets are renovated every year and a lot of time is spent on their maintenance. The costumes are new every year.

. The actors usually change every year, and sometimes there are injuries or illnesses, so the line-up has to be changed a bit.

According to Grace, what attracts people especially in these times is that Mamma Mia! is a feel good show.

“All the songs are great and they move the story forward. They tell a little story themselves.”

According to Live Nation’s operational director Mirkka Rautala, the lack of event venues requires creativity from the organizer in Finland.

Live Nation operational manager Mirkka Rautala says that it took about a week to set up Produktion in Kaivopuisto. The planned schedule has been kept, and mostly everything has been ready since the beginning of the week.

According to Rautala, the lack of event venues in Helsinki and the shortness of the Finnish summer require creativity from the organizers. Event locations may be searched using, for example, aerial photographs.

Kaivopuisto, which has now been selected as an event venue, has once held concerts for tens of thousands of people, but the time for mass events in the park is behind us.

According to Rautala, when organizing the musical, they have taken into account, for example, the area’s ability to withstand crowds of people. We want to respect the park and its green grass.

“ “You don’t always have to go to the opera house to push it.”

Ironworks says that Live Nation has worked with Nick Grace’s production company before. In cooperation, for example, what was presented in Finland last fall has been implemented Cats-musical from 2007 Mamma Mia! -musical.

Rautala himself was involved in the production in 2007. He memorized the lines then. The venue has now changed, but the musical is the same.

“I think it’s wonderful that theater is done outside. Summer theater is a captivating concept. You don’t always have to go to the opera house to enjoy it, but you can take the event as a picnic and come enjoy a summer evening,” says Rautala.

At least good weather has been promised for the next few days, but according to Rautala, even bad weather is not a problem. People put on raincoats if the situation calls for it.

“Finns are good at dressing according to the weather,” says Rautala.

Mamma Mia! -the event area of ​​the musical is entirely a drinking area, but it has no age limit.

Correction 14.7. 11:21 am: The article incorrectly talked about screens. Kaivopuisto shows have LED screens, not screens.