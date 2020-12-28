There are many and very good musical themes that African artists have composed during 2019. The year that is ending has also been characterized, among other things, by the large number of musicians from the continent who have continued to triumph on the international scene. Another notable feature of the last 12 months is the large number of collaborations carried out between stars from different countries, in an attempt to break boundaries. There is no doubt that this year has been spectacular for African music, although it is not without tragedies such as the one that entailed the death of Dj Arafat, for example. The available space imposes restrictions, so here we offer a non-exhaustive and very personal list of the musical hits that have most caught our attention these months.

On July 26, the Nigerian Burna boy released his fourth studio album, African giant. A work that has received numerous accolades and nominations at the BET Awards, Headies, MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) and Soundcity MVP Awards. It was also nominated for a Grammy. We will know if he wins it at the ceremony to be held in 2020 in Los Angeles. The first single from this album was Gbona which already has almost 30 million views on YouTube.

One of the queens of Afrobeat, Tiwa Savage, presented in September the single 49-99, as a preview of his new album, The Shift Album. The Nigerian has had a great year after signing a contract with California’s Universal Music Group (UMG) in May to promote her music in the more than 60 countries where the producer and distributor operates.

The Malian, residing in France, Aya Nakamura, has managed to place three singles on the hit charts during 2019: Pookie, The Dowry and Soldier. In addition, in October she won the Best Female West Africa Award from the African Muzik Magazine Awards and Music Festival (AFIMMA). The one we like the most is the first of the three topics mentioned.

The Ugandan Sheebah it also crosses borders. In recent months he has collaborated with different African artists to promote the music of his country. It seems that he has achieved his goal, especially with a song he launched in September with the Nigerian Orezi and that has us crazy, Sweet sensation.

Sho madjozi It has also had a year full of awards and recognition. But without a doubt the great success of the South African rapper has been the theme John Cena, inspired by the professional wrestler and rapper.

The second solo album by the South African Samthing Soweto, Isphithiphithi, has broken records since it was presented in public on September 20. In it there are several collaborations with other artists, such as Akulaleki, the subject that we like so much and in which great names of South African music appear as Sha Sha, Dj maphorisa and Kabza De Small.

The Cape Verdean duo Supa Squad he mainly composes reggae and dancehall, but occasionally he takes to kuduro. In addition, it seems to be immersed in a battle for the renewal of this genre that was born in Angola. This is how he has shown it this year with two singles Ave Maria and Halleluia. Here we have this last issue in which they have the collaboration of Apollo G and Elji beatzkilla.

Something that may not reach the great lists of success, but that transmits very good feelings to us, is the topic Pas de Bêtises 2.0 of Queen fumi and Familyzik. Both she and the quartet that accompany her come from Cotonou, in Benin. Together they recover the soukou or Congolese rumba for this collaboration.

If it is about collaborations perhaps none like that of the Tanzanians Diamond platnumz (What would a list like this be without?) And Harnonize with Burna boy in Kainama.

An artist who never lets us down is the Tanzanian Vanessa mdee. This year he has joined Distruction Boyz, Dj strip and Prince Bulo in his simple That’s for me. Theme that helps us to put a point and followed this party.

There are many more compositions that have made us vibrate during this 2019 that is about to end and we give thanks for this to the increasingly powerful music industry that is developed in several countries in Africa and to the social networks that allow us to access it . The list is still open and eager to receive the preferences of each of the readers.

