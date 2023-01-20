Many artists make an effort to launch new musical themes to the whole world before the end of the year holidays and for this reason January is usually a quieter month and with less news on the market. Despite this, the record business does not stop and there is always some surprise that can amaze music lovers. In the list of musical themes that will be presented this Friday, some of the musicians who have gained the most recognition last year appear, who rub shoulders with various new arrivals from corners of Africa that, normally, little is heard. An opportunity to explore other musical universes.

On Sunday, January 15, the week of African music celebrations organized by the eighth edition of the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) in Dakar, Senegal. Once again, Nigerian stars such as Burna Boy (artist of the year), Davido or Wizkid were the most awarded. Even the breakout artist of 2022, Asake, hails from this West African country. The year that has just ended has been marked by the explosion of this composer and singer who has been publishing since 2018. Definitely, the music scene of the afrobeat has been dominated by its themes. just remember Sungbawhich has a remix featuring Burna Boy.

However, the best composition of the year has gone to the Ivory Coast. Is about fellingby Didi B. The former leader of one of the most interesting hip-hop groups in West Africa, Kiff No Beat, released a solo album last June, Mojo Throne II Historyin which the winning composition appears.

In addition to the main winners, there are also some novelties -few, as has already been pointed out- that have been recently announced. One of the first songs to hit the airwaves comes from Black Sherif, an artist for whom 2022 was a great year. He already has a new single konongo zongobelonging to his album The villain I never was. The Ghanaian is calmer in this composition, but without losing his social criticism and acid side.

After so many well-known names, it is good to inquire about other music that hardly reaches the public. rankings of western hits. We share some of the discoveries made after diving into the lists of various countries.

Towela Kaira is an artist from Zambia. It is not easy for the music of that country to cross borders, but she is getting there little by little. A sample of it is Mutima, in which the also Zambian Chile One collaborates and a song that is already being danced in many places.

Another artist quite unknown to the general public, but who has been making a name for himself in Mali, his country, and its surroundings for some time, is Gaspi. A young rapper who started more than a decade ago with the group Ghetto Kafry and has continued his solo career. Unlike what Malian rap usually does, this singer has turned his back on political commitment and has focused on simple lyrics that have hooked the youth. The new theme of him, dougou be kaakfollow that same line.

But, if we talk about music totally unknown to the profane, Burundi’s possibly occupies one of the first places on the podium. So we conclude with a topic that is now sounding strong in the country. Is about Hakuna Matata, that mythical phrase in Swahili that means “no problem” and that every tourist who arrives in East Africa is forced to repeat left and right. It is a composition of R-Flow. He collaborates with most of the country’s artists: B Face, Mo’w Kanzie, Drama T, Trey Zo and Rappy Boy.

