It’s hot in Europe. But that does not mean that the desire to party continues to prevail over any other proposal, which is typical of summer. To enrich both the popular and private festivals, here is a selection of new music coming from different parts of Africa. A disparate and eclectic list where innovative and very original bets are mixed with more classic styles. Borderless collaborations with more local stakes. Anything goes to better understand some of the many compositions that bustle in the region and that overwhelm it. Because music composed in Africa has outgrown the geographical limits of the continent.

Nana Benz du Togo is a Togolese group made up of five members who met by chance in a music workshop. They have taken the name of the enterprising women who sold in the Lomé market and who, as a symbol of their wealth, traveled in Mercedes. The group’s first album is titled Aug. It contains a very original sound that is based on voodoo rhythms, which it accompanies with electro soul and lots of percussion. The instruments they use are also noteworthy. One of his songs that is hitting the hardest is J’ai compris.

Koto (Japanese flat harp), dundun (Mandinka percussion), and kora, among other instruments, are found in Amaarae’s most recent work, Fountain Baby. The artist experiments with new sounds, such as R&B, pop or even funk and rock in it. All this without losing the sensuality of her characteristic voice. Western Eyes has been the theme chosen to present this second album by the young Ghanaian.

ChopLife SoundSystem is the name that Nigerian Mr Eazi and Kenyan DJ Edu use when they get together to DJ. In collaboration with the South African rappers Focalistic and Anatii they have released the song By force you’re wearing down the dance floors. She appears on the duo’s first album, Chop Life, vol. 1: Mzansi Chronicles. It is a kind of anthem to get rid of bad energy and get what is yours by any means. It is accompanied by a fun video shot on the streets of London.

Mudra D Viral is from Ugandan and little by little he has managed to reach the top of his country’s charts, at the same time that he begins to cross borders. He got his start in the world of music composing for other artists while waiting for the opportunity to perform his own songs. All released so far have been very well received. the last one is kengere.

The Nigerian Patoranking likes to collaborate with artists from all over the world. In his last single he does it with the Jamaican Popcaan. Together they have stood Tonighta theme that also sweeps wherever it is heard.

Speaking of collaborations, you can’t pass up Chley’s with Diamond Platnumz. The young South African artist, one of the most powerful voices in the amapiano (home South African) joins the very tanzanian and king of the bongo flava to go further. Shu! It’s called the single they just released.

We conclude with something very different from the hand of Asher Gamedze. The South African composer says he makes music to protest against the ills of the world: the marginalization of the dispossessed, multinationals, neocolonialism and cold concrete. His second album Turbulence and Pulseis a proposal through the experimentation of the senses. Wynter time is the theme chosen to delve into that universe.

