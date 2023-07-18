Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 00:09



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The third edition of the Rejazz festival within the summer cultural program of Mazarrón, Mares de Papel, organized by the Mazarrón Town Hall, will start at the beginning of August “with great enthusiasm and expanding borders”, said yesterday the organizer of Rejazz, Jota Baeza ( Jazzazza). While last year the cycle revolved around the fusion of jazz with flamenco, «this year we are going to enjoy a more eclectic and open-minded programme. A musical journey that begins at the Mirador de Bahía, facing the sea and that will take us to other paradises such as the United States, Cape Verde, Cuba and other corners of Spain, such as Andalusia or Catalonia », he anticipated.

Rejazz is loaded with female voices and vacationers will enjoy artists such as Carmen Souza (Friday, August 25), based in London and with Cape Verdean roots, “a delight of voice and strength”; the North American pianist and vocalist Champian Fulton (Friday, August 11), or Alba Moreno, who will be invited in the formation directed by the flamenco jazz pianist Alex Conde (Friday, August 4, opening night) at the helm of a group of eleven musicians , The Pardoned.

The prestigious Catalan pianist Ignasi Terraza (Friday, September 1) will perform as a trio with the voice of Pepa Niebla and ‘En la orilla del mundo’, and the Cuban son and danzón will be performed by Javier Colina (Friday, August 18) with Pepe Rivero and two luxury guests such as Bandolero and Manuel Machado presenting ‘El pañuelo de Pepa’.

All concerts are free admission without invitation and on a first-come, first-served basis until full capacity is reached. A unique place in Mazarrón and high quality artists.