In in is the name of the album that supports the presentation of Mû Mbana, this Friday, April 8, at 7:00 p.m., at the El Torito cultural center, in Moratalaz, within the framework of the African cycle of 21 Districts (with free admission). In in names the hands and the number ten, in brami language; By the way, it’s also the tenth album of his career. “In this work I reflect on the transforming power of the hands, which are the ultimate tool, the most valuable, that we have, because with them we materialize and transform everything we can imagine,” explains the musician from Guinea-Bissau in a telephone conversation.

Those ten fingers used to finger the strings will trace in this concert “a journey through the musical forms of Guinea-Bissau in their different manifestations”, in the words of the composer and multi-instrumentalist, who lives between Barcelona and Bissau, but who was born and raised on an island three hours by canoe from the capital of his country. It is the island of Bolama, with sunken coasts in the channels of the Bijagós archipelago, in the Atlantic Ocean. It was there where Mû Mbana lived until he was 18 years old and, according to his biography, what led him to grow up under the influence of the religious songs of the women of the ethnic groups of the region.

When he left his country, he delved into jazz, bossa and other European and Latin American currents; he was a singer-songwriter in Portugal and Spain, and joined a gospel group. One day he realized that, without meaning to, he was emanating everything he had heard since he was a child, and then he knew that he had to enter the fusion that he himself represented. The wealth of instruments from his country fascinated him and he also dedicated his vocation and exploration to them; especially the strings, so closely linked to the music of the ancient empire of Mali.

In his consolidated international career, he has worked with musicians of all styles; Currently, she collaborates with the double bass player Javier Colina and with the Israeli cellist Sasha Agranov, among others. Although he always saves a space to root himself, playing traditional African instruments and reinterpreting the old sounds that brought him to where he is. He talks about it in this interview:

Mû Mbana concert at Africa Moment 21, at Las Naves del Español. George Valsa

Ask. What about the culture of an archipelago in your musical exploration work?

Response. The culture of that archipelago is very particular because it is matriarchal in all terms: it is the culture bidjugu. My work could not exist if it were not for the fact that I am a product of that society. And although I have been traveling the world for more than three decades, nothing manages to eliminate the traces of this origin.

P. There is a very particular sound in African string instruments, at the same time rustic, apparently achieved from similar materials, but with a lot of harmonic diversity among them.

R. They are very old instruments, which come from Ethiopia and Ancient Egypt or Sudan, where their representations have been engraved on their stones. Those instruments were transported and transmitted since ancient times.

P. Indeed, there is one that you play that is similar to the guembrí, that kind of bass from North Africa, although with more harmonics.

R. Of course, as in the case of the banjo, which the North Americans built remembering what their old instruments were like in Africa, the strings have been moving through the continent itself. The guembrí is the generic name for the string instruments of the Maghreb. In Mandingo land, in Bambara, it is called n’goni bass (close to a double bass). But there are also smaller ones, because, of the whole family, the smallest ones did not become popular, but they are still used in Africa. Usually four strings and, yes, between us there is another fingering and this opens up more harmonic possibilities.

Paraguay is the country with the most harps per inhabitant, but this one comes from Ethiopia

P. Just as, apparently, there were no insurmountable linguistic borders between the original languages ​​of Africa, there is also that kinship between all the instruments that, according to what he says, crossed the continent from one ocean to the other…

R. Exact. They crossed from the Indian Ocean or the Red Sea to the Atlantic. And, in the same way, they rose from the basin of the great lakes towards the Mediterranean Sea. And the next move was from the Mediterranean to the Atlantic, flowing down the Congo River to its mouth. The great exodus of those populations that were attacked in the Nile Valley went to the West and, in fact, they constitute the most recent migrations, because West Africa was the great promised land. They carried with them the instruments, which continued to transform and evolve, adapting to the new needs of the cultures that were generated. These utensils have been in the hands of these people for millennia.

P. How is that familiarity collected in sonorities that later become so representative of an area?

R. We have inherited those instruments and continue to work with them. We are aware, when we play the Spanish guitar, of all its ancestry… Or the genealogy of the harp: today, Paraguay is the country with the most harps per inhabitant, but this one comes from Ethiopia. Or when we say that the piano is of Ethiopian origin, it is, in essence, because what it has inside is a harp. And the Greeks learned it in Africa and brought it to Europe. By the way, the lira is Sudanese.

Q.What about the balafon and the kora, between the harp and the lute, so apparently linked to the Sahel?

R. In Guinea-Conakry and Guinea-Bissau they have a very deep balafon culture, which spread from the bowels of what is now the territory of Conakry, which belonged to the Mandinka empire of Mali. This, in turn, was the kingdom of Gabú and included all those territories before the Berlin Conference divided Africa. The kora also comes from the empire of Mali, from what is now Guinea-Bissau, and is where the classical repertoire that can be played with it emanates from.

P. Finally, tell us something more about the album that you will play live in Madrid.

R. In in It is an album from 2017 that was a compilation of various cultural manifestations of Guinea-Bissau expressed with instruments from there, in a sound environment of the country, and as I have been able to embody them.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO at Twitter, Facebook and Instagramand subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.