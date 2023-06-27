Elisabeth will be a collaboration between musical producers Senf Theater Productions, Jaco Kaasschieter and Albert Verlinde. ,,Elizabeth is an iconic musical,’ says Verlinde. “As a theater producer, it is a dream to make this performance. The music is beautiful, songs like My life is mine are legendary and the story about Empress Sisi is particularly captivating. Her life continues to appeal to the imagination, films and series are still being made about her. We look forward to making a new contemporary version and we are extremely proud that we are coming to the major Dutch theaters with this musical classic.’

The three producers brought the musical this year grease back to Dutch theatres. Next year they will come with a new version of rock opera jesus christ superstardirected by Ivo van Hove.

Elizabeth had its world premiere in Vienna in 1992, with Pia Douwes in the role of empress. She also played that role around the turn of the century in the Dutch version, produced by Joop van den Ende. See also "Criminal regime cannibalizes itself": Reactions to the Wagner putsch

