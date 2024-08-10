A tremor of rhythms links the Caribbean coast of Colombia with the Californian coastline, the beaches of Bristol and the nerve centre of Brussels, tracing a sound map of spaces inhabited by unprejudiced artists and joyful music. From the new champeta of Meridian Brothers to the futuristic folklore of Earthtones, passing through the record debut of producer Indian Man and the multinational palette of DJ soFa. Summer is pressing and the seismographs are constantly recording all the agitations of the dance.

Meridian Brothers is the alias (and the name of his live group) of the Bogotá-based composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Eblis Álvarez, and My Latin America suffers, His new album is a vigorous synecdoche of the picó sound system that liven up the parties in Cartagena and Barranquilla, exploring the possibilities of the electric guitar in the Latin American tropical context. The past and the future become entangled in the songs of My Latin America suffers, in a Colombian viche inspired by the highlife Ghanaian, the soukous Congolese and the Afrobeat Nigerian, captured in the very popular hybrid champeta. But there are no shortage of psychedelic rock in the mix, nor the addition of other sonic spices from rhythm centers such as Venezuela, Haiti and Brazil.

My Latin America suffers Eblis Álvarez explores a reformulation of the popular, but maintaining a deliberately old sound, in a peculiar and attractive musical oxymoron. But Eblis Álvarez’s talents do not end there: the lyrics of the songs, when there are any, draw a narrative full of humor, minimalist and rogue, in which the algorithm and the affirmation, more or less, of a personal and collective identity come into play. Eblis changes his voice as the piece requires, and sometimes uses as narrator a curious character called Junior Máximo Tercero, an eccentric guy fond of psychotropic substances, half philosopher, half scholar of folklore, embarked on a journey to find wisdom, investigating all kinds of scientific theories on YouTube.

If we accept the epithet of magical realism for, for example, the novels of García Márquez, there is no doubt that the new Meridian Brothers volume falls squarely into that imprecise taxonomy. Eblis, creator of combos such as Renacimiento, Los Pirañas & Romperayo and Chúpame el Dedo, seems to have come straight from the Macondo of the 21st century.

Serge Bandura or Earthtones. The artist and his double. Bandura, descendant of Ukrainian Jews who emigrated to the United States, is an electronic music producer, former jazz musician, graffiti artist and ritualist, and works on the notion of futuristic folklore, or in other words: the convergence of global folk with technology. We Can Live Together, His recent new album, fishes in the stormy waters of deep house, he techno and hip hop, but he does not lose sight of the musical legacy of the African diaspora, especially that provided by jazz and Latin sounds created in Cuba, New York and Colombia. So for the adventure of living together he has counted on the Colombian rapper Verito Asprilla, also a percussionist, who displays her best flow in ‘Quiero que mami’; the Colombian-Canadian Lido Pimienta looking into cumbia in ‘La mujer serpiente’; the Cuban Maikel Alberto Salazar connecting the earthly with the orishas through ‘Òsanyìn’; the Ecuadorian Huaira adding Andean heights to ‘Salta la Cuerda’; the South African Etsegenet Mekonnen moving to Ethiopia with ‘Selam’, and Semblanzas del Río Guapi entering the darkest Colombia with ‘Limones’. The rest of the recording runs through spiritual meditation movements.

Eblis Álvarez (second from right) with live members of Meridian Brothers, César Quevedo, Alejandro Forero, María Valencia and Mauricio Ramírez. Pearl Hernandez

Gran’s House is the debut album by Indian Man (Jay Singh), who anchors his origins in the Indian subcontinent. He is a regular on the festival circuit and is one of the great propagandists of the bhangra more modern, wiggle originating from northern India and Pakistan. Gran’s House has a double meaning: on the one hand, the grandmother’s house, because in one of the rooms of that building she created the songs of the album, but on the other, also the house From Grandma, it is already a sound artifact marked by that rhythm born in Chicago. Like Earthtones, Indian Man has also built a musical geography with artists from here and there and, consequently, with music of varied nature.

The Cuban Yaite Ramos, better known as La Dame Blanche, plays the Caribbean in ‘She Wolf’. The singers and kora players (allow me a discreet but heartfelt tribute to the recently deceased Toumani) Diabel and Moussa Cissokho, each with a piece, awaken, in different ways, the Senegalese ancestors; from the Ivory Coast, Dobet Gnahoré imposes her Afropop; Colombia dances again with La Perla Bogotá, a suggestive female vocal trio, and Nyaruach and her brother Emmanuel Jal (now healed from the psychological wounds of being a child soldier) walk, each on their own, along the paths of Sudanese music. Emmanuel’s piece (‘Sudan Module’) is especially interesting because it recalls, in a contemporary version, the Nubian compositions that were once heard in the cabarets of Cairo.

This soFa is not for sitting but for dancing. soFa, a DJ and music compiler based in Brussels, offers a new installment of the series Elsewhere, On this occasion, number nine. It could be said that it is a compilation designed for those nights of dancing and dry martini by the beach, with a deliberate retro feel. Over 23 songs, dated between 1972 and 2023, we toast to the tropical pop of Jeremy Alonzi; the funk of Sexo y Fantasía; the Moroccan mix of Mameen 3; the soca of Harry Panday, in a classic from 1987, and of Joe (Tempo) Caesar, in a recording from 1980 that recreates (let’s call it that) ‘Soul Makossa’, by Manu Dibango; the calypso of Jeannette Azzouz & Belles Combo, from Dominica, with a song that is difficult to find, since the original copies were destroyed by a tsunami (‘Love Your Mother and Father’); the soft-paced, high-temperature disco music of Belgian Ginger Bamboo… In the map of high pressures and low passions of summer, there will always be a voice to say that dancing does not give up.

