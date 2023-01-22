The session is held under the slogan “Zed in Sense”, and its program, which extends until January 28, includes about 40 musical performances from 18 countries, including France, Belgium, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine and Morocco.

The Minister of Cultural Affairs, Hayat Qattat Al-Qarmazi, said in the opening speech, “The meeting is renewed so that the occasion will be an opportunity for musicians and singers to present their creativity, exchange expertise and exchange experiences through workshops, seminars and a professional salon.”

She added, “It is a renewed opportunity for the music audience in dear Tunisia to accompany and enjoy the creations of musical groups that have a reputation in the world, and for young musicians to present a fragment of the works of giants whose creativity will immortalize them, such as Reda Dicky Dicky, Fawzi Shakili and others, in honor of them and in recognition of their continuous impact.”

At the opening ceremony, the festival honored the name of the late artist Reda Belhaj Khalifa, who was artistically known as “Reda Dicky Dicky”, the artist Alia Al-Salami, the artist Fawzi Shakili and the maestro Salim Sahab.

The artistic director of the Carthage Musical Days, Dorsaf Al-Hamdani, said in her speech, “This theater, throughout the days of the festival, will receive great names of artists who believed in their spirit at a time when commercial works overwhelmed them. They wrote and composed from the veins for their audience.”

She added, “Based on the previous session, there is no longer a competition in the Carthage Musical Days, there are no more prizes or talk about the best or evaluations, and finally the idea of ​​​​meeting in all the meaning of the word was devoted, a meeting between the artist and the artist, between the artist and the audience, between the artist and the professionals.” .

The opening ceremony was preceded by the launch of the (Carthage Musical Days Market), which was introduced this year. It is an exhibition of local and international musical instruments directed to actors in the music sector and the field of music industries.