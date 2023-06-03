Selma van Dijk, daughter of pianist Louis, grew up surrounded by music. It was always there, from the Beatles to Bach. She became a violinist herself. How does it actually work, she thought, in families where just about everyone is involved in music. Do they have a huge musical talent, or is it the environment? In episode 1 of Poured in with the papal spoon (AVRO-TROS) the Horsch family. The parents are cellists, daughter Lucie a recorder player, violinist and singer, son Caspar a violinist. Discipline and will, they conclude, are much more important than talent for reaching the top in music. Mother Pascale: “Then I took Caspar with Lucie to violin lessons in Hilversum and then she went to study the recorder in the car while we waited for him to finish.”
