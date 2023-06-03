Selma van Dijk, daughter of pianist Louis, grew up surrounded by music. It was always there, from the Beatles to Bach. She became a violinist herself. How does it actually work, she thought, in families where just about everyone is involved in music. Do they have a huge musical talent, or is it the environment? In episode 1 of Poured in with the papal spoon (AVRO-TROS) the Horsch family. The parents are cellists, daughter Lucie a recorder player, violinist and singer, son Caspar a violinist. Discipline and will, they conclude, are much more important than talent for reaching the top in music. Mother Pascale: “Then I took Caspar with Lucie to violin lessons in Hilversum and then she went to study the recorder in the car while we waited for him to finish.”

Poured in with the papal spoon Culture, family. Until now 3 episodes of 35 min. NPO Classic, AVRO