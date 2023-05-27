There will be a musical about the life of Rob de Nijs. The performance is currently being developed by producer Medialane in collaboration with Rob and his wife Jet de Nijs. The show should hit theaters in 2025.

,,We are incredibly proud and happy that MediaLane Theater will produce this musical with a team led by Joop van den Ende, writer Dick van den Heuvel and Maurice Wijnen”, says Jet de Nijs in a reaction. ,,Their quality reputation fits in with what Rob has pursued throughout his musical life. We are really looking forward to it, both for Rob’s fans and for musical enthusiasts.”

Joop van den Ende is involved in the performance as a creative producer. ,,Two years ago we started talking to Rob about a project around his repertoire. We have worked out several ideas and consider it an honor to be able to make a musical about someone who has meant so much musically. I am very much looking forward to this special collaboration", says Van den Ende.

The musical is about a singer searching for words and a writer looking for someone to sing her songs. They meet in a studio and a romance develops.

De Nijs, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, said goodbye to his audience last year after a sixty-year career as an artist. The musical honors Rob de Nijs’ oeuvre and makes it accessible to a new audience. De Nijs became known with songs like Malle Balle, The rain taps softly, Photo from the past and Scared Hart.