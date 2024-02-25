Dhe cuteness is treacherous cunning. We know this from the erotic penguins in the cartoon “Madagascar”, who waved so nicely in the zoo (“Smile, Kowalski, smile!”), but then, escaping the urban reserve, attacked a research ship in Antarctica and the crew murder and eat their liver. And so you shouldn't be so quick to fall for the title of the piece “Little firefly, brightly lit and frightened by unbearable beauty” by the composer Milica Djordjević. It depends on “brightly lit and frightened” as well as “unbearable”. The adjectives are the main thing, the nouns are secondary.

Your five-minute orchestral piece, premiered in 2023 by the Berlin Philharmonic, now heard at the Musica Viva in Munich with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra and the extremely elegant conductor Duncan Ward, is not an Oberonstraum with a whizzing puck. It begins with the sound of blood rushing in your own ears, as you can hear it in an anechoic chamber, then follows the felt-muffled heartbeat of the bass drum. The pulse is high. The overall orchestral noise of high flow speed is mixed with seventh-saturated menacing brass chords that must have been left over from a discarded Bruckner symphony. Soon they glow with the spectral physiognomy of heavy industry. The firefly is a blast furnace. You stare at it with your ears wide open.

Djordjević loves – and masters – the short, pointed stories of violence that unleash a torrent and lead to a big bang. “Čvor” (Knot) for wind instruments, piano and percussion is also such a piece: the sonography of a volcanic eruption, so to speak, the six-minute state of emergency of trying to escape a flow of lava. But you can also hear in Munich that it is anything but crudely composed. Quiet fields of contrast to the noise turn out to be sophisticated bouquets of reverberation: the quiet as a decanted noise.



Minas Borboudakis, whose half-hour piece “Sparks, Waves And Horizons” premiered in Munich, also knows how to draw contrasts, although he does not tell the story with the relentless rigor that Djordjević does. Maybe he's not even interested in telling stories. His “Sparks, Waves and Horizons” are more concerned with the spread of certain impulse patterns in space. Virtuoso, quicksilver turbulence, sparks so to speak, contrast with overtone harmonies over drones, which then spread pulsatingly through the room like waves around a stone thrown into the water. A dramaturgy of exhaustion dissolves the overtone spectra into noise until a new surge of vitality occurs that integrates much more air and noise into the body of the sound. Music full of juicy sensuality, far away from the dryness of conceptual art that requires commentary.







Sofia Gubaidulina's viola concerto speaks directly to the listener through itself. The soloist Lawrence Power disdains everything vague and lax, his line is decisive. Gubaidulina wrote a concerto here in 1996 that countered the character clichés of the viola: you don't hear the balsamic singing of a merciful mother, at most you hear throaty wails with a scorching voice, which can escalate into psychedelic devilry with yelps on the bridge, similar to the sound of a distorted electric guitar . At the end there is a scream reduced to a whimper in front of a charred landscape.

The strong impression that the soloist leaves is due in large part to the performance of the orchestra: Duncan Ward not only understands the kinetic thrusts of Djordjević and Borboudakis. Right from the start, in “Central Park In The Dark” by Charles Ives, he was able to understand the low-vibrato sound of the strings as a kind of potential energy that literally has “it” in it. But at the end, in Gubaidulina's viola concerto, what is particularly impressive is the gestural precision and plasticity with which Ward models the orchestral refrain as a halting, stammering choral dance. Interspersed again and again with the four falling tones (e)SDCH, actually the initials of Dmitri Shostakovich, but here swapped to form an interval sequence, as Ravel used in his “Rapsodie espagnole” as a half-Sephardic, half-Moorish signature, is created through Ward's shaping the impression of an anxious, shocked prayer.