Music | “You are not made of anyone’s rib”, PMMP fans quote in unison – in Provinssi, we are waiting for an iconic return for generations

Music|We are waiting for PMMP’s first comeback gig at the Seinäjoki Provinssi festival with tissue packs, Glitter and best friends.

Seinäjoki

Saturday night the light hits familiar letters one at a time. On the back of a hoodie, on a t-shirt, in a canvas bag. Plastic diamonds glued to sunglasses float in dark lenses like dew: PMMP.

Siblings Aura14 and Wave, 15, have arrived in Provins to see PMMP for the first time. They say that they have listened to the band “always” – the songs played at home have become the soundtrack of life and growing up.

The sisters Aura, 14, and Aalo, 15, have grown up to the rhythm of PMMP’s music.

“Our father made a documentary about PMMP, and through that we also got these fan products,” says Aalo.

When PMMP played their last gig in 2013, both were still babies. That’s why witnessing the band’s return today feels especially festive. One song that has become important comes as if from one mouth.

“Ferryman!”

“Yes, Lautturi was my favorite when I was little.”

15-year-old Aalo had both a PMMP hoodie and a canvas bag.

Sonja Korpela (left), Kari Karttunen and Maria Suutala have just arrived at PMMP’s Provinssi gig to warm up. Tickets for the upcoming ice rink concert have been purchased well in advance.

In the restaurant area a man in a PMMP shirt walks towards me Maria Suutala. When he hears about the interview, he immediately calls his friend, For Sonja Korpela:

“We want to interview a PMMP fan here, come here, run!”

The relationship between friends and the band is close and loyal. They have been listening to PMMP Kuulkaas enot! -since the first album. The band’s music has raised them to their own kind of femininity and feminism.

“That a woman can just rip on that stage no matter how much it hurts! And you don’t always have to sit in the corner and be somehow restrained,” explains Suutala.

PMMP has served as a role model for the duo in two ways. A feisty female duo in the male Finnish rock and pop world has already been a rare case in its time. Even more important, however, has been the direct approach of the songs and the fearlessness of dealing with even harsh issues, such as domestic violence (Some limit) and violence against children (Harder hands).

“If you hit one more time, I’ll kill you,” Korpela quotes Some limit – song.

“It’s tough. Damn hard. They have come out with a song like that when many others haven’t said anything.”

Also Girls-song has a special place in the hearts of friends. Korpela has written a snippet of the song on the name-day cards of his two goddaughters.

“You are not made of anyone’s rib, not iron or wood. How do you make girls?” Korpela and Suutala recite in unison.

The party includes a “shirtless PMMP fan” Kari Karttunen, for which the special song is the wistful Kesäkaverit. In Kartunen’s opinion, the part of the song “I don’t remember your last names / can you say friend then” perfectly sums up the strong connection that is born in the summer’s intoxication.

Provincial two Christmas elves are sitting in the campsite. Karoliina Perälä and Sanni Taipalus come to the festival every year – and every year the elf costumes are put on when it’s the “main day”. It goes without saying that the PMMP day is the main day. The band has been a fan since its early days. A lot of tissues have been reserved for the evening’s gig.

“It’s the last gig, so it doesn’t hurt if you cry and ruin all your make-up.”

Karoliina Perälä (left) and Sanni Taipalus dress up as elves once every year in Provinssirock’s tent area.

Camping at “Provinnssin Camp” has become a beloved tradition for friends. When PMMP’s return to the Province stage was confirmed, Taipalus immediately sent a message to the other elves.

The elf-faced regular guests can sometimes already be recognized in the tent area. Other visitors may tell their friends Christmas wishes to take to Korvatunturi.

In thick Christmas trees, you can use a fan. However, the original inspiration for the midsummer elf party remains a mystery.

“There are six months to Christmas. This is what this is.”