Thursday, May 19, 2022
Music Yona, Linda Fredriksson, Cecilia Damström and Eevil Stöö share record-breaking Teosto Award

May 19, 2022
in World Europe
The Teosto Prize is a recognition for bold, original and innovative compositions. Last year, the award could not be distributed due to the corona pandemic.

Record size The Teosto Prize was divided into four works this year. The prize money this time is 60,000 euros, and it was distributed equally among the works. Last year, the award could not be distributed due to the corona pandemic.

The winners are Johanna Rasmus (Yona) and the work of the team on Yona’s album A dream where I wake up, Cecilia Damström composition ICE, Linda Fredriksson compositions on the record Juniper mixed Eevil Stöön and the works of the working group on the record of Eevil Stön Marsipan Wave. Each winning work and its author or Author Group will receive a prize of 15,000 euros.

Due to the exceptional situation, the 12 nominees and four winners of this year’s Teosto Prize were chosen from among the works published in two years, ie in 2020–2021.

Yonan A dream where I wake up The jury praised the album as a “particularly atmospheric work” whose “strong story is conveyed to its listener in exceptionally open and stripped-down lyrics”. On the record with Tapiola Sinfonietta, “Yona’s sensitivity, soulfulness, passion and artistry burst into unprecedented dimensions”.

Yonan A dream where I wake up The album also recently won the Critics’ Choice Emma.

Read more: Yona and Tapiola Sinfonietta’s concert showed that the singer’s new conquest is a success – the joy of life hatched through fragility and gloom

Linda Fredriksson’s debut album Juniper is praised for his “sensitive lingering, personal, and tactile” compositions. “The saxophone and its playing are perimasculinic species in their traditional form, but Juniperilla Fredriksson unleashes everything he has learned, approaching the player and the jazz genre he represents from a clean slate, through his own personality. ”

Read more: Saxophonist Linda Fredriksson has found her own voice – the full five stars for her first album

Cecilia Damström commenting on the climate emergency ICEcomposition was heard last summer at the Helsinki Citizen’s History. The jury praises “the cinematically strong as well as threatening imagery.” “The various groups of instruments in the symphony orchestra form large and uniform chords, which ripples and effervesces, eventually fading to the sounds of the harp rising to the skies.”

Read more: Composer Cecilia Damström aims to make listeners feel and think – Now she has received a € 15,000 Teosto Prize for her work on the eco-disaster

Read more: Whistling music plays in the civic market while three-meter ice sculptures melt and city names are covered in water

Evil Stöön Marsipan Wave The authors of the album have succeeded in “weaving a completely unique universe that avoids wrinkles, where the extremes meet effortlessly,” the explanatory statement states. “The album shows the direction to which the Finnish language can bend, while the warm-hearted compositions and backgrounds gently provide space for exceptional word skills.”

Teosto Award is a recognition for bold, original and innovative compositions.

The winners were chosen by a four-member jury that included the 2020 Teosto Prize winners, artist Jesse Markin and composer, producer Totte Rautiainen and members invited by Teosto’s Management Team, Rector of the University of the Arts Helsinki Kaarlo Hildén and supplier Maria Veitola.

Read more: Litku Klemetti, Yona and Linda Fredriksson, among others, will compete for the record-breaking Teosto Award – up to 60,000 euros

