Music | Ylivoimainen by the band Kuumaa became the most played song of the 2020s in Finland

Music|The wrapper’s Cha Cha Cha collected the most performance fees last year.

Kuumaa band Overpowered was the most played song of 2023 in Finland. It was played a total of 13,500 times on radio, television and live music shows, says the copyright organization Teosto.

Overpowered surpassed the song that held the previous record of the 2020s, which was Elastic and Jenni Vartiainen presented by Without a moment’s hesitation 12,300 per call.

At the top of the most played songs in Finland Overwhelmingly after were last year Miley Cyrus Flowers and Lewis Capaldi Forget me.

The list has been compiled based on performance reports Teosto has received from radio, television and live music performances. The list does not include the most played songs of streaming services.

Kuumaa band competed with his song in the Ylen New Music competition last year. The winner of the competition and Finland’s Eurovision song, Wrapper Cha Cha Chawas fifth on the list of most played songs.

Overpowered was the most played song also when only commercial radio channels were counted. Ylen on radio channels Cha Cha Cha ring the most, and Overpowered was fifth.

Cha Cha Cha however, received the most performance compensation, taking into account all compensation categories and channels. Overpowered came second in this comparison.

They have written the superior Jonas Olsson and the Kuumaa group ie Johannes Brotherus, Aarni Soivio and Joonas Luhtavaara.

The Finnish song that received the most performances abroad was Daruden presented by Sandstorm. Streaming and online platforms are also included in the number of foreign calls.