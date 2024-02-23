Music | “Ylen's shelved competitor” charmed the audience at UMK – Pilvi Hämäläinen tells how the joke got out of hand

Presenter Pilvi Hämäläinen performed the Eurovision pastiche Mon Chéri in the final broadcast of the New Music Competition, which surprised the listeners.

Interim performance surprised the spectators in the UMK final at Nokia Arena in Tampere on February 10. After seven contestants, the bonus was announced on stage as “Ylen's shelf contestant”.

The arena was taken over by one of the evening's three presenters, ie Pilvi Hämäläinenwho presented Elias Koskimienen and Leo Salminen the song he wrote Mon Chéri. A bunch of Eurovision clichés were fit into the dramatic disco song – only the modulations of the chorus were missing.

The reception on social media was crazy. The song was even required to be sent to Eurovision.

“You could say that this song thing is a fluke that got out of hand. That's when everything clicked Reija Wären down to the choreography. I really cried there at UMK, that I get to live this madness as well”, muses Pilvi Hämäläinen, after more than a week has passed since the performance.

Hämäläinen singing and interpretation skills did not come as a surprise to those who have followed him Waterfall– in the sketch program or Seat warmers– and Wild card in programs.

Hämäläinen has performed in musicals and musical plays since 2006. After high school, he studied musical theater at Varsinais-Suomen folk school's theater department.

He was seen with the band for the first time in the animal orchestra consisting of the organizing group of the Muhelinpurock music festivals in his hometown Lieksa.

“We played gigs at children's events dressed as animals. Once we were at the Vuonislahti workers' house and I sang children's songs with a pig hat on. My friend was coming to see us and he was met by a small child who shouted to his friend that it's not a good idea to go there, there's a pig squealing there.”

Later, Hämäläinen studied film editing in Turku and trained as a theater expression director. At the time, he was singing in a cover band featuring a songwriter who died young Pekka Strengin production.

“Arto Halonen directing Magnet Man-documentary has a section where several artists perform Streng's most famous song I found the gate inside me. There are big singer names and then the completely unknown Pilvi Hämäläinen, who glimpses in the picture for about three seconds. It was a great moment!”

“ “Ooh, here's a real banger.”

When Hämäläi was asked to host UMK last summer, he got the idea. In previous years, the hosts of the music competition had been many artists who performed one of their songs as an intermission number.

“I really wanted to sing something. I told the program designers that if I can present an interim number, you won't regret it,” says Hämäläinen.

“One day, Elias (Koskimies) then called that a song has been made for you to perform. Turned out that Mon Cherin the chorus had been in his mind for ten years and it was just waiting for the right moment. When Elias started modifying the song to suit me, the new text was created in an hour. When I heard it for the first time, I was like ooh, this is a real banger.”

Mon Chéri released on Spotify on Friday. Hämäläinen can't say anything yet about a possible musical continuation or live performances.

“You should never say never. There's no need to rush in advance.”

So you haven't booked the Olympic Stadium yet for next summer?

“I don't. It was already fully booked, but I might stop by the muikku market in the Vuonislahti workers' hall.”