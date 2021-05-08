Music World-famous singer demands more than 16,000 euros from Helsinki for a canceled concert – this is how contracts are changed during a pandemic

German baritone Matthias Goerne bears his reward for the city orchestra’s exceptional Wagner opera performance, which moved into a vague future.

World famous German baritone Matthias Goerne has sued the City of Helsinki District Court.

In an action of more than 20 pages, he is demanding compensation of EUR 12,000 for the cancellation of the Helsinki City Orchestra’s gig, as well as his legal costs with default interest. So far, he claims costs of € 4,200.

Goerne had been asked to sing the role of King Marche in the exceptional production of the Helsinki City Orchestra, in which Susanna Mälkki would have led Richard Wagnerin gigantic Tristan and Isolde opera.

On the basis of an e-mail exchange in the trial papers, Goerne was told about the performance of the second performance of the opera on September 3, 2020. At the same time, an attempt was made to lower her fee claim of 15,000 euros.

The star chart would have included, for example Stuart Skelton Tristanina and Michelle DeYoung Isoldena.

Pandemian therefore, the production agreed for the beginning of September 2020 was canceled and a new time was sought for the autumn of 2022.

However, Goerne stated that he was ready to come to Helsinki at the agreed time in early September 2020. His agent suggested replacing him by way of example. Hans Werner Henzen version of Wagner Wesendonck songs for soloist and chamber orchestra.

This did not suit the Helsinki City Orchestra.

Goerne considers that the City of Helsinki cannot invoke force majeure to terminate the agreement, as the city was already aware of the potential effects of the pandemic.

In addition, at the time of the planned concert, there were no restrictions in force in Finland that would have prevented Goerne from giving a concert. This is also evidenced by the fact that the city orchestra organized other concerts in September 2020.

Goerne therefore considers that Helsinki has unlawfully terminated the agreement between the parties.

Helsinki curator of the city orchestra Aleksi Malmberg says the Tristan production included six soloists, five of whom have agreed on new arrangements.

“Goerne has suggested paying him a 100 percent commission for a concert canceled because of a corona or planning a completely new project for him. Goerne was also the only one who wanted to take over the transfer of Production and still also the concert on September 3, ”says Malmberg.

“We want to act equally to our visiting artists. We could not have done a concert on September 3, 2020, where these six soloists could have performed. ”

Goernen the action relies on both an oral and an agreement deemed to have been confirmed by an exchange of e-mails.

“There was no contract for the reward with Goerne, even though he erroneously claims so,” Malmberg says. “This is where the response comes from the city’s lawyer.”

According to the e-mail exchange, however, Malmberg offered Goerne “20 percent” of the reward because the German star had already set out to prepare for the task.

“I wanted to offer the entire line-up of a consistent solution to moving the concert in the middle of a pandemic. I believed that even though we did not yet have an agreement on the fee, this would be an indication of our desire to find a new solution and the negotiations could be concluded. ”

For other soloists, such compensation was appropriate, the curator emphasizes.

Perhaps it was also messed up that no clear new time for the project was announced to Goerne. Malmberg wrote in an email about “hopes” to do the planned Tristan concert in September 2022. Now Malmberg stresses that these plans “may even change”.

Malmberg recalls that the pandemic brought the world into a state of emergency.

“In June – September, restrictions and quarantine regulations were strict. We wanted to ensure the start of a healthy and responsible autumn season and postpone the major project. ”

Malmberg emphasizes the orchestra’s renewal in the fall of 2020 “on a very fast schedule from a clean slate”. The goal was “software suitable for pandemic times”.

Thing is fundamentally significant: at what stage could cancellations be and could no longer be made for reasons of force majeure?

“Basically, it’s not about whether there was force majeure,” Malmberg argues.

“If there are obstacles, we will return to the negotiating table and look for a new way to realize the desired vision with the artists.”

He still hopes for a friendly solution with Goerne as well.

Goernen on demand says that the Radio Symphony Orchestra also asked him to be a soloist in the fall of 2020. There were no problems.

“We kept the original date and repertoire, and he came to perform it,” the Radio Symphony Orchestra (RSO) curator Tuula Sarotie says.

Curator of the Radio Symphony Orchestra Tuula Sarotie.­

Only one of the RSO soloist and conductor guests threatened legal action due to the changes caused by the pandemic. It remained the talk.

“He did not want to follow THL’s then recommended quarantine period. We could not agree for occupational health reasons. The Broadcasting Corporation considered that it had canceled the performance itself, which would have been successful if it had committed to quarantine. ”

The RSO took care of things until mid-March, reducing the size of the orchestra and changing the repertoire. At the same time, all conductors and soloists were kept at work with original prizes.

“Then came the chamber music phase of about a month, and all the orchestral concerts were just carried forward. Everyone agreed, for example, the conductor David Robertson will come in January 2023 instead of March, ”Sarotie reveals.

In preparation for the canceled concert, some were paid a ten percent reward. “It will be taken into account when agreeing on the next fee.”

Some Agencies have warned that they are wise to claim half or a third of the fee for the damage when the contract is signed.

“But so far it’s been talk,” Sarotie says.

Fazerin The concert agency is Finland’s largest agency for freelance musicians. Managing director Aino Turtiainen-Visala considers the restrictions in the sector, which have lasted for more than 14 months, to be “appalling” and an “almost complete ban on business”.

Aino Turtiainen-Visala, Director of the Azeri Concert Office.­

“Some agencies have so far survived by halving their salaries and working twice as hard.”

Agencies negotiate the fees of the freelance artists they represent and manage other arrangements.

“The transfer of the concerts feels endless. I share the livelihood of the artist’s great distress and the whole identity, ”he says.

“In the midst of an economic catastrophe, it is particularly difficult to sense the cruel reality of the social appreciation of art and culture: it does not exist”.

Something even good things he finds: things have often been agreed within the industry. In addition, pandemic clauses will be added to future agreements to reduce ambiguities in interpretation.

“Now the spirit is that if the proposal is canceled due to official regulations, a new date will be agreed.”

In some countries, the transfer receives a separate fee plus a concert fee when the concert takes place later.

“I didn’t want to start a fight here if a transfer is made. A compensation of 30% was once agreed because the decision of the city’s cultural action was not to invite a foreign artist at that stage of the pandemic. ”

Many concerts have been held at the original time as webcasts, for example.

“It may not be possible to organize an initially agreed program, but something is done and most often for the same fee.”

Orchestras have also become hopes of lowering compensation when ticket revenue has not been available.

“It’s partly understandable and partly not. Many curators have taken a fair line: if cities do not reduce the orchestra’s support, the agreed fees for free musicians will not change either. ”